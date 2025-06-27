Jadon Sancho has made a big decision on where he wants to go next, but a Manchester United exit is still facing serious obstacles, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea, has been left out of Man Utd’s pre-season tour of the United States by manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim has made it clear that Sancho is not part of his long-term plans. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd want to sell Sancho, rather than loan him out again, along with Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Sancho is in no rush to decide his future, as we reported on June 25. The winger, in fact, has two key goals for his next move, and he wants to achieve them both: securing a high salary and playing in the Champions League.

Fenerbahce, as TEAMtalk has consistently stated, have shown the strongest interest so far and made a very good financial proposal.

However, Sancho has told the club that he will wait until they complete the Champions League qualification rounds before deciding.

Right now, despite Fenerbahce’s strong efforts and serious interest, the club is not Sancho’s top priority. The player wants to keep his options open and is hoping that other clubs will step forward in the coming weeks.

Sancho stance makes things difficult for Fenerbahce

Some reports have suggested that Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has doubts about Sancho’s signing, but this is not true. The real delay comes from the player himself, who has not accepted any offers yet.

Other clubs such as Napoli, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Aston Villa have also shown some level of interest – as we have stated in the past.

But none of them, so far, are ready to meet his £10m per year salary demand, which equates to around £190,000 per week.

This is a significant reduction on his current wage of £250,000 per week with Man Utd, but still far higher than what his suitors are willing to pay.

This was one of the reasons why Chelsea decided against making Sancho’s loan a permanent deal for £25m, instead paying a £5m fee to opt out of their obligation to buy.

Also, some of the clubs interested in Sancho will not play in the Champions League, which is a key factor for him.

Man Utd’s stance has not changed in that they want to sell, to help fund new signings of their own, so the hope for Ruben Amorim’s side is that the England international reduces his salary requests.

