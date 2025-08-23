Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli, but a blockbuster switch to Bayern Munich can’t be ruled out.

The 22-year-old Danish international is being forced out of United after falling down the pecking order, with new signing Benjamin Sesko preferred by Ruben Amorim.

Hojlund wasn’t in the squad for United’s opening Premier League fixture against Arsenal last weekend, and the Red Devils are actively trying to offload him, either on loan or permanently.

Napoli are widely considered to be the favourites to sign the striker, who struggled for form last season, notching only four Premier League goals in 32 appearances.

However, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg that Bayern Munich have the chance to sign Hojlund this summer, as the player’s agents try to find the best move for his career.

“Rasmus Hojlund has been and continues to be offered to FC Bayern on loan,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“The option is on the table, but Bayern have not bitten yet and are exploring other possibilities. Napoli are concretely working on a loan deal for Højlund. The player’s camp expect that a decision will take a few more days.”

Napoli are pushing hardest for Man Utd star

Bayern Munich already have Harry Kane as their main striker, so Hojlund would likely be forced to sit on the bench should he move there.

Napoli, however, are in need of a new centre-forward, with their main man Romelu Lukaku sidelined with a thigh injury for three to four months.

Reliable reporter Gianluca Di Marzio revealed earlier this week that United have held talks with Napoli over a deal for Hojlund.

Napoli are said to be ‘pushing hard’ to sign the forward. They want to bring in Hojlund on loan with an option to buy.

The move could give United some more money to play with as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in a new midfielder before the transfer window slams shut.

As TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher confirmed on Thursday (August 21), Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is United’s ‘dream’ target.

However, the 21-year-old England international could cost a whopping £60m, so more player sales may be required before the Red Devils can stump up that fee.

