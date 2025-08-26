Real Betis are making a strong push to re-sign Manchester United winger Antony before the transfer window closes, TEAMtalk understands, with a new offer now on the table.

The 25-year-old, who isn’t in Ruben Amorim’s plans, enjoyed a successful loan spell with Betis in the second half of last season.

Antony notched nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, playing a key role in helping them reach the Europa Conference League final.

Betis are determined to bring Antony back, and we understand that the latest proposal sent to United is a loan, including an option to buy, which could become an obligation to buy, under certain conditions.

Among the clauses being discussed is Champions League qualification, though the exact details of the agreement are still under negotiation between the clubs.

United, who are looking to offload multiple stars before the window closes, have shown an openness to flexible formulas regarding Antony’s exit.

TEAMtalk sources state, however, that if United turn down Betis’ latest offer, the Spanish club is prepared to offer a permanent deal to bring him back.

Betis are doing everything they can to re-sign the Brazilian, with big developments expected soon.

Man Utd keen for late exodus

United brought Antony to Old Trafford in a deal worth £85m (including add-ons) in the summer of 2022, during Erik ten Hag’s time in charge.

The winger failed to live up to his eye-watering price tag and was loaned to Betis in January, making clear that Amorim doesn’t view him as part of his plans.

Antony is now one of several stars the Red Devils are looking to shift before the transfer window slams shut.

We understand that the Brazilian is ‘pushing hard’ to move back to Betis, where he believes he can regain his best form and secure more regular playing time.

For Betis, Antony is seen as a key target to strengthen their attack, and the Spanish club is determined to finalise a solution that fits their financial structure. Today could already prove decisive, as talks are expected to intensify to reach common ground.

Also on the chopping block is striker Rasmus Hojlund. Similar to Antony, Napoli have put a loan-to-buy offer on the table – an option to buy that could become an obligation if certain clauses are met.

As TEAMtalk revealed yesterday (August 25), Napoli have set a deadline for Thursday for the Hojlund deal, otherwise they will move on to other targets.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is also among the stars Amorim is prepared to offload.

With just days left before the window shuts, Betis are hopeful that their latest offer will convince United and open the door to Antony’s return.

