Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are plotting a spectacular move for Manchester United winger Antony, TEAMtalk understands, and he could join alongside Chelsea star Joao Felix.

The Brazilian, who impressed on loan with Real Betis last season, isn’t in Ruben Amorim’s plans, with United keen to sell to fund new additions.

Al-Nassr are set to agree a deal worth around £44million (€50m / $59m) to sign Joao Felix, and now the Saudi side have switched their attention to Antony.

TEAMtalk understands that Al-Nassr have made initial contact with United over a deal for Antony and have already submitted a first proposal.

While United were previously open to lowering their price for Real Betis in case of a return to LaLiga, but they have moved the goalposts for Al-Nassr.

Indeed, the Red Devils have informed the Saudi club that they will not sell Antony for less than €50million (£43.7m / $58.7m), bringing negotiations back to their original price tag.

There is no club-to-club agreement yet, but the dialogue is set to continue in the coming days…

READ MORE: 👉 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Viktor Gyokeres into top 10

Antony OPEN to Saudi move

TEAMtalk understands that Antony has given an initial green light to talks with Al-Nassr’s entourage. He is open to the move if the wage offer matches his expectations.

One of the winger’s top priorities is to play regularly and with importance, so he can stay visible and earn a spot in the Brazilian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Al Nassr are serious and Antony remains a hot name on their shortlist, as they look to add more big names to their squad to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Antony, 25, failed to live up to his £85million price tag at Old Trafford, following his move from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

He has been left out of United’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, and the club’s priority is to sell him.

However, Amorim has hinted that he would be willing to give Antony, along with other outcasts, another chance if no club matches United’s sale demands.

“Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team, and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams,” Amorim said in a recent interview.

“We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide. If we reach a point where they have to join the team, they will join the team, because they are our players.”

RANKED 👉 The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd target devastating Saudi Pro League striker capable of 40-goal season

🔴⚫ Man Utd fans BLOWN AWAY by flop signing in friendly win; Cunha, Fernandes dazzle

🔴⚫ Man Utd explode back into race for ELITE star in jaw-dropping upgrade for Amorim

QUIZ: How well do you know Antony?