Fabrizio Romano has dropped an emphatic update on the future of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

AC Milan are interested in the 22-year-old, who struggled for form last season and has now fallen down the pecking order following Benjamin Sesko’s arrival at the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim stated in a press conference on Friday that Hojlund remains an ‘option’ for United as they prepare to play Arsenal this afternoon.

However, reliable journalist Romano confirmed in an emphatic update that Hojlund will NOT be in United’s squad for their Arsenal clash and his time with the club is now ‘over.’

“Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United, it’s definitely over,” Romano posted on X.

“Hojlund won’t be part of Man United squad against Arsenal as club sends clear message pushing for his exit. United open to permanent and also loan deal, Højlund will assess his options.”

Romano’s report follows an update from The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, who posted on X: “Hojlund set to be left out of #MUFC squad v Arsenal. Striker has been told he faces a challenge to get minutes this season under Ruben Amorim. Hojlund has said he wants to stay but several clubs interested in signing him.”

AC Milan favourites to sign Rasmus Hojlund – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones revealed on Friday (August 15) that Hojlund is being ‘forced out’ of United, which has now been evidenced by Amorim’s decision to leave him out of the squad.

Despite putting on a show of defiance and being keen to stay, Hojlund has been advised by United and the agents around him that he needs to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

We understand that AC Milan are confident they lead the race for United striker Hojlund, after holding a meeting with the player earlier this week.

The Danish international has been made aware of AC Milan’s strong interest, and the Italian club have a clear plan mapped out for him within their set-up, as stated in Jones’ exclusive report.

Inter Milan are also keeping an eye on Hojlund’s situation in case a late loan move becomes possible, while Juventus and Atalanta have also been linked.

In Germany, there have been considerations from RB Leipzig recently – and recent reports have linked him with an opportunity to stay in the Premier League by joining Fulham.

Crucial days are ahead for Hojlund’s future, but what looks almost certain is that he will NOT be a United player come the transfer deadline.

