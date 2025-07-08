Manchester United want to invest in exciting prospects this summer and are preparing to launch a bid for one of the most promising midfielders in Argentina, per reports.

The Red Devils have still made just one signing this summer – Matheus Cunha – but the club are working hard behind the scenes to follow that up with more additions.

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo remains a top target, and talks over his signing are ongoing, despite negotiations proving more difficult than anticipated.

But Ruben Amorim also wants to sign players for the future, and a report from Canal 24 claims that Man Utd are very interested in Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado.

The 20-year-old, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder, has chalked up 30 senior appearances for Boca Juniors so far.

The report claims that Man Utd are ‘expected to make an offer in the coming days’ for Delgado, and they have a big advantage in the race, despite competition.

It’s stated that Independiente, Godoy Cruz, and Tigre are all keen on signing Delgado too, but Boca Juniors’ preference is to sell him abroad – good news for the Red Devils.

The reason for Delgado’s potential departure from Boca is due to manager Miguel Angel Russo dropping him from the starting line-up, which is described as ‘controversial’ by Canal 24.

The midfielder could therefore look to take on a new challenge this summer, with Man Utd said to be among his suitors, with a bid reportedly being prepared.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Inter Milan plotting move for classy Dutch midfielder eyed by Man Utd – sources

🔴⚫ Mbeumo ‘angry’ at Man Utd delay as confirmed Arsenal transfer presents new major issue

🔴⚫ Man Utd offered THREE strikers who’ve scored 290 Prem goals combined

Man Utd QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-2024