Manchester United are preparing to launch their first official offer for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, TEAMtalk understands, though must move quickly to beat Newcastle in the race amid new revelations over what a deal would potentially set them back.

Ruben Amorim is prioritising the signing of a new centre-forward following Joshua Zirkzee’s and Rasmus Hojlund’s poor form, while the latter continues to be linked with an exit.

Sesko figures highly on Man Utd’s shortlist and they are set to accelerate their pursuit of the 22-year-old, who notched 21 goals in 45 games last term.

TEAMtalk understands that Leipzig have set a price tag of €90million (£78.3m / $104m) for Sesko, and are demanding that a sell-on clause is included on any future transfer.

Man Utd are still finalising the structure of their proposal, but after internal talks, we understand that they are considering a bid worth around €84million (£73.1m / $97.1m), including bonuses.

This surpasses Newcastle’s bid of €80million (£69.6m / $92.5m) including add-ons, but Man Utd’s planned offer still falls short of Leipzig’s asking price by around €6million…

RB Leipzig stand firm on Benjamin Sesko valuation

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Leipzig have no plans to lower their demands for Sesko, despite some suggestions that €80million could be enough to land the talisman.

The Bundesliga side will only negotiate seriously if they receive a concrete and competitive bid.

Man Utd are expected to submit their offer this week, and while it may not be enough to close the deal, it could help speed up talks and start the crucial phase of the race with Newcastle.

Both of the Premier League sides are in constant contact with Sesko’s representatives, and the player is expected to make a final decision on his future soon.

