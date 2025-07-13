Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, with a reliable source confirming what fee they’ll have to pay to seal the deal.

Ruben Amorim’s side have identified the 25-year-old as their leading target, with the right-winger keen on the move to Old Trafford, which is still a likely possibility.

Man Utd have so far seen two bids turned down for Mbeumo; one worth £55m and the second £62.5m, and now they’re ready to make one final play to get a deal sealed.

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, Man Utd are expected to submit an improved offer for the Cameroonian international in the coming days, and won’t need to bid much more than previously to strike a deal.

“Manchester United remain optimistic of a deal to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo,” Sheth reports.

“United are expected to make an improved offer soon, with one source claiming that it could come this week. Brentford are understood to want £65m.

“It is thought the deal will come down to the structure and conditions, as United’s last offer was not far away in terms of total fee. Mbeumo wants to join United.”

READ MORE: Man Utd in contact for £100m striker as shock ‘enquiry’ made

Man Utd prepare new offer after Mbeumo drops hint

Brentford are willing to sell Mbeumo, but only if suitors match their lofty demands. His contract expires in 2026, but his importance to the Bees can’t be understated, after he notched 20 goals and eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances last term.

Tottenham have also shown interest in Mbeumo, with former Brentford manager Thomas Frank thought to be keen on a reunion, even after signing Mohammed Kudus, while a move for Morgan Gibbs-White is on standby amid a legal challenge from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle were heavily linked with Mbeumo earlier in the window too, but they ultimately opted to focus on Anthony Elanga instead, who has now joined the Magpies from Forest for £55m.

The fact that Mbeumo wants to join Man Utd and that he is willing to wait puts Amorim’s side in the driving seat, and his switch to Manchester could be finally sealed in the next week, per the latest reports.

What’s more, the left-footer has taken to social media to offer a timely reminder of his desire to sign for Man Utd.

Despite having no prior connection to the player, Mbeumo liked Leny Yoro’s Instagram post about returning to pre-season training at Man Utd’s Carrington complex.

DON’T MISS: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Elanga to Newcastle in top 10

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Stunning Man Utd signing ON as dream Amorim target approached over move

🔴⚫ Man Utd told to axe £90m duo as star’s finishing labelled ‘absolutely terrible’

🔴⚫ ‘This will be big’ – Marcus Rashford, Man Utd book crunch talks THIS WEEK with exit terms to be set out

IN FOCUS: Bryan Mbeumo’s 24/25 Premier League stats ranked