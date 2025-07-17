Manchester United are working hard to strengthen in multiple areas this summer, but business is proving difficult for Ruben Amorim due to financial constraints.

The Red Devils’ failure to qualify for the Champions League last term, coupled with the early £62.5m signing of Matheus Cunha and the pursuit of the expensive Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, leaves them with little wiggle room without first selling players.

While United continue to push to sign Mbeumo after submitting a third, improved offer worth £60m, plus £5m in add-ons, they are still keen to strengthen in other areas.

Despite signing Patrick Dorgu in January, reports suggest that Amorim is keen to bring in another left-back to compete with him and the injury-prone Luke Shaw, while the plan remains to sell fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on June 15 that United hold ‘genuine interest’ in Brighton star Pervis Estupinan, and have held talks with his agents over a potential move to Old Trafford.

However, according to journalist Matteo Moretto, AC Milan have now made an enquiry to Brighton over a move for the Colombian international.

A move to Milan is not yet advanced, but they are showing clear intent as they look to beat United to his signature. The Rosonerri want him to replace Theo Hernandez, who joined Al Hilal earlier in the window.

Man Utd on backfoot in race for Brighton star

Estupinan, 27, joined Brighton back in 2022 and is a key player for Fabian Hurzeler, having made 30 Premier League appearances last season.

The left-back is contracted until 2027 at the Amex and reports suggest that the Seagulls would reluctantly sell him for around £35m.

This relatively high figure is another reason why United are at a disadvantage. Their full focus is on Bryan Mbeumo for now, and it’s understood that player sales are required before they can splash big sums on other players.

United may therefore need to wait until the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Malacia are sold before they can push to sign Estupinan.

If Milan seal a deal before then, it will be another player on Amorim’s radar that the Red Devils have missed out on.

Reliable journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed that United ‘tried to get involved’ in the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

However, despite Newcastle also being keen, Liverpool are now closing in on a deal for Ekitike after he green lit a move to Anfield, with a fee worth in excess of €80m (£69.2m / $92.8m) under discussion.

