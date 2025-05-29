Manchester United need to be clever in the transfer market as they can’t spend freely, and Rasmus Hojlund could reportedly be used in a swap deal for an elite striker.

Hojlund, 22, hasn’t made the impact expected since his £72m switch to Old Trafford in 2023, and now faces an uncertain future as we head into the summer window.

The Danish international, who scored just four Premier League goals this season, has been heavily linked with moves back to Italy in recent weeks, where he made his name playing for Atalanta.

According to Il Napolista, Serie A champions Napoli are ready to take a punt on Hojlund and are ‘in talks’ with Man Utd over a swap deal that could benefit both clubs.

It’s claimed that the negotiations are over a deal that could see Hojlund head to Naples and ousted Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen join Man Utd.

Osimhen, 26, is one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers after scoring 36 goals in 40 appearances while on loan at Galatasaray this season.

The loan to Galatasaray came after Osimhen was dropped from the Napoli squad following his attempts to force a permanent exit last summer. Now, it seems the Nigerian international could get his wish.

Saudi remains a top option for Victor Osimhen

Man Utd are prioritising the signing of a new out-and-out centre-forward this summer. They pushed for Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap but Chelsea have won the race, so Amorim and Co must now look elsewhere.

Osimhen has been heavily linked to Man Utd for some time and TEAMtalk sources have stated that he is a player that has been looked at by Man Utd’s recruitment chiefs Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox.

The electric forward is available for €75m (£63m) this summer due to a release clause in his Napoli contract, which is only valid for clubs outside Italy.

But even if Man Utd can agree something that involves Hojlund, the big obstacle to Osimhen’s arrival is his wage demands.

Journalist Ben Jacobs stated in a report for TEAMtalk that Osimhen would demand £250,000 per week to join Man Utd or any other European club.

We understand that a switch to Saudi Arabia is likely for Osimhen, but for that move he would demand a LOT more – £750,000 per week.

The top Saudi dealmakers are attentive to Osimhen’s situation and in regular contact with his agents. While he came close to joining Al-Ahli last summer, the Saudi club this time around would likely be Al-Hilal.

Paris Saint-Germain could also return for Osimhen. They agreed a £250,000 per week contract with him last summer, but failed to agree a fee with Napoli.

With this in mind, it’s still unlikely that we see Osimhen playing for Man Utd next season, but nothing can be ruled out until he heads somewhere else.

