Manchester United hope to secure an immediate lift after their crushing Europa League final defeat by pushing ahead with a deal for Rayan Cherki, with a Sky Sports reporter confirming talks have been held and having also revealed Liverpool’s chances of beating them to his signature.

The Red Devils are in a downtrodden mood after a demoralising Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao. Denied a trophy silver-lining to rescue an already bleak season, the long-lasting impacts of that loss will potentially set Manchester United back years, given they have also missed out on a return to the Champions League and the multi-million windfall that comes with it.

Indeed, in the aftermath of that loss, manager Ruben Amorim immediately went into self-preservation mode, offering to walk away without a penny in compensation if the club decides he is no longer the man they want in charge.

However, with the club determined to stand by their man and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe adamant that the Portuguese tactician is best equipped to turn their fortunes around, plans to strengthen their squad this summer are already gathering pace.

To that end, Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger has confirmed United hold a concrete interest in signing Lyon playmaker Cherki. And with the 21-year-old boasting an excellent record of 29 goals and 45 assists from 185 games in Lyon colours, United see the star as an ideal addition this summer, especially considering he can be signed for the modest sum of €22.5m (£19m, $25.5m) owing to the clause in his contract.

Confirming their ‘strong interest’ and revealing why Liverpool are not currently in the mix for his signature, Berger posted on X shortly before kick-off in the Europa League final: ‘Manchester United have a strong interest in signing Rayan Cherki and are competing with Borussia Dortmund.

‘United representatives held talks with Lyon when they met in the Europa League. The result of today’s final may play a role in Cherki’s decision.

‘BVB, Liverpool are currently not making any moves. As things stand, he’s not a priority target for LFC this summer. Their focus is on other priorities, such as Florian Wirtz.’

How will Cherki fit in at Man Utd and what about Bruno Fernandes?

With 32 goal contributions this season (12 goals and 20 assists) in 44 appearances across all competitions, there is no doubt about Cherki’s abilities.

However, question marks have been raised over where he would fit in at Old Trafford and in light of the club’s imminent signing of Wolves star Matheus Cunha in a £62.5m deal. Both players occupy similar positions.

Despite that, it’s understood that Amorim is keen to sign both players and form a devastating new-look partnership in attack and behind the sole frontman in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

That plan has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who has talked up the prospect of United fielding an entirely new attack next season.

“My information is that Man Utd can also add one more player in the No. 10 position,” insisted Romano on his YouTube channel. “So to play behind the striker.

“It is a possibility, but it will be based on outgoings. So Cunha is expected to join, and one more player [for the No 10 spots] depending on outgoings. This is the plan at Manchester United.”

However, the double move will only serve to increase long-term speculation that Bruno Fernandes will be the odd man out.

The United skipper has proved a hugely influential figure since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020, recently winning Player of the Year for the third straight season at the club and fourth time in five and a half seasons.

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday night’s defeat, the captain admitted he was open to leaving the club if United felt cashing in on him was the best course of action and in the wake of speculation of a mega-money offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

“I have always been honest. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go,” Fernandes told the media after the defeat on Wednesday night.

“I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club the great days. In the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it, and I keep my word in the same way.

“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”

