Manchester United reportedly remain in talks with Real Betis over the potential exit of winger Antony, who is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who arrived at Old Trafford in an £85m deal in 2022, is ready to take on a new challenge as we head into the final hours of the window.

Antony enjoyed a successful loan stint with Betis in the second half of last season, notching nine goals and five assists in 26 games for the LaLiga side, and helping them reach the Europa Conference League final.

Betis have been working hard on re-signing the winger. They were thought to have agreed a deal with United on Friday, for a loan with a obligation to buy worth £38m, if certain conditions were met.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side pulled out of talks as they didn’t have the financial capability to pull off that deal, but they still haven’t given up hope.

According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, there is still ‘cautious optimism’ that a deal can be struck.

“Dialogue remains open between Real Betis and Manchester United over the signing of Antony,” Sheth states in his report.

“A deal was agreed on Friday – only for Betis to pull out, stating they could not afford it on the current terms.

“Willingness from all parties to complete the move and still a cautious optimism that a deal can be struck.

“The impasse centres on how Antony’s compensation for the remaining two years of his contract is paid.

“The move might also require Antony to compromise on his personal terms, something United feel he should be able to do given he has rebuffed a number of offers in favour of a return to Betis.”

Man Utd face frantic end to the window

Antony currently earns over £100,000 per week with United and his contract is valid until 2027. It remains to be seen whether he will accept a pay cut to re-join Betis.

The winger is one of several United stars facing an uncertain future as the transfer window nears its end.

Rasmus Hojlund is set to join Napoli. The Italian champions are paying €6m to sign Hojlund on a one-year loan. The loan contains a conditional obligation to buy worth €44m.

In total, United will collect €50m / £43m if Hojlund’s move is turned permanent next summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also looking to shift Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia before the deadline.

Kobbie Mainoo has also told club chiefs that he wants to go out on loan to play more minutes, but so far United have refused to sanction a temporary exit for the midfielder.

