Manchester United are still trying to offload striker Rasmus Hojlund, though TEAMtalk understands they face a race against time to agree terms with his leading suitors.

The 22-year-old Danish international is being urged to leave Old Trafford by United and his agents after falling down the pecking order, with new signing Benjamin Sesko preferred by Ruben Amorim.

Napoli are looking to sign a new striker after their talisman, Romelu Lukaku, suffered a thigh injury, which will keep him out for three to four months.

Hojlund is their top target and negotiations with United have been ongoing for some time, but the Italian club aren’t willing to wait forever for a breakthrough.

TEAMtalk understands that Napoli have set an ‘internal deadline’ for Hojlund’s signing. They want important and final progress by Thursday (August 28); otherwise, they will move on to other targets.

United and Hojlund remain firm on their positions: both prefer a long-term solution, not a temporary one.

As we reported on Saturday (August 23), Napoli have been working on a loan deal with an option to buy, which could turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met. This would give Napoli some flexibility, but also a concrete path to making the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

Man Utd in crucial phase of negotiations

There is still no full agreement between United and Napoli for Hojlund, despite all parties being open to the switch, in principle.

United continue to push for the guarantee of a permanent transfer, while Napoli are trying to find a formula that works for all sides.

As mentioned, the next 72 hours will be crucial in deciding Hojlund’s future. He hasn’t been involved in either of United’s first two Premier League games of the season, and Amorim is unlikely to change his mind on the player.

However, if there is no clear movement, Napoli are ready to switch focus and go for alternative strikers.

The Serie A champions want to replace Lukaku with a top forward before the window closes, and Hojlund is still their priority, but only if the negotiations move quickly and decisively, with the ‘right’ formula.

