Manchester United are on the hunt for a new midfielder as they actively look to sell Casemiro this summer, and Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is on their shortlist.

The Nigerian international has a £9m release clause which became active following Leicester City’s relegation, and several sides are interested in a cut-price deal.

Some outlets have even suggested that just £5m could be enough to lure him from the King Power – a bargain for a player with 220 Premier League appearances to his name.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton hold an interest in Ndidi as David Moyes looks to strengthen his midfield options, as we exclusively revealed on April 30, while Man Utd are also keeping tabs on the situation.

There have also been links with Saudi Arabia, but Ndidi’s former Nigeria teammate Julius Aghahowa insists that the Leicester man has his heart set on an Old Trafford switch.

“While Everton and Al-Ahli’s interest is obvious, Ndidi hopes to join Manchester United. He wants to take a step up by signing for a big club like Manchester United,” Aghahowa said, as cited by Africa Foot.

“It would be an excellent move for someone I consider one of the best African central midfielders of recent years. He’s powerful, capable of pressing, winning back balls, and creating space with his long diagonal runs.”

READ MORE: Man Utd sale thundering towards completion with expected fee revealed

Man Utd eye bargain move for Leicester star

Man Utd are expected to be busy in what remains of the transfer window. They have already brought in Matheus Cunha from Wolves and more additions will follow.

The Red Devils’ focus, right now, is on signing Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, despite seeing two bids – the biggest worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons – rejected so far.

Midfield reinforcements are also possible, especially if Ruben Amorim’s side are successful in selling Casemiro, though the 33-year-old’s mammoth £350,000 per week wage is complicating things.

But Amorim may still look to sign a new central midfielder even if Casemiro stays, following the departure of Christian Eriksen.

Ndidi represents a solid, cheap option and signing players for low fees is beneficial for Man Utd as they must still be mindful of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

If the club are successful in selling other unwanted players such as Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia, that will give them more financial wiggle room.

Ndidi, generally a defensive midfielder, could compete with the likes of Casemiro (if he stays), Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo for a starting spot with Man Utd next season.

Everton cannot be ruled out of the race yet, but they are yet to make any concrete moves for the 28-year-old, so far.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd sale thundering towards completion with expected fee revealed

🔴⚫ Wilcox prepares Man Utd bid for Dutch midfield gem described as ‘total footballer’

🔴⚫ Luis Diaz agrees terms with Bayern Munich, as Man Utd benefit from Liverpool deal

Man Utd QUIZ: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-2024