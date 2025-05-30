Manchester United’s search for a reliable number nine has taken a fresh turn, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is now a prime option on their transfer shortlist.

The Red Devils’ recruitment team is under intense pressure to bolster Ruben Amorim’s squad, but financial constraints and Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are complicating their efforts.

With a need for reinforcements across multiple positions, United’s pursuit of a top striker has become a difficult task.

Mateta, 27, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent forwards, with his physicality, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing making him a standout at Palace.

His 2024/25 season, in which he notched an impressive 17 goals across all competitions, has caught United’s attention. However, TEAMtalk understands that Palace are unlikely to let their star man go for less than £50m.

Sources indicate that negotiations could be challenging, as Palace, fresh off Europa League qualification, are keen to retain Mateta, who is under contract until 2027.

Palace are having to contend with interest in a number of other key stars, such as Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi, but Oliver Glasner is determined to keep hold of his most important players, if possible.

Man Utd turn to Mateta after Delap blow

United’s interest in Mateta comes after a significant setback in their pursuit of Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who has been snapped up by rivals Chelsea.

The loss in the race for Delap, who was seen as a promising, cost-effective option, has forced United to pivot to alternatives like Mateta, whose experience and goal-scoring pedigree align with Amorim’s high-pressing system.

However, the club’s limited budget, compounded by PSR concerns, means they must tread carefully, relying on player sales or creative deal structures to fund moves in the window.

The pressure is mounting on United’s recruitment team, with Amorim emphasizing the need for a reliable striker and multiple new players to fit his system.

Mateta’s versatility and proven Premier League nous make him an attractive target, but competition from other clubs and Palace’s valuation could complicate matters.

As the summer window approaches, United’s ability to navigate their financial challenges while securing a players of the correct calibre will be crucial to their ambitions under Amorim next season.

