Manchester United and Chelsea have shown concrete interest in AC Milan star Rafael Leao, and TEAMtalk understands that the chances of the winger leaving the San Siro are increasing.

Milan’s failure to qualify for European football next term has sent shockwaves through the club and opened the door for potential suitors to pounce and sign Leao.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all monitoring developments closely, with each side registering concrete interest in recent weeks.

Arsenal and Barcelona have also touched base with Leao’s representatives, we understand.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side are currently prioritising other targets, and Barcelona – while big admirers of the winger – remain hamstrung by financial limitations, which could scupper any potential move.

Leao, 25, is considered to be one of the best wingers in Europe on his day. He joined Milan in 2019 and has notched 70 goals and 62 assists in 260 games for the Italian giants.

Milan’s failure to qualify for Europe has given Leao’s suitors hope that a deal could be struck this summer.

Bayern Munich eye Leao; Man Utd, Chelsea in the race

Although many clubs have made enquiries for Leao, the most concrete options, as things stand, are Man Utd, Chelsea and above all, Bayern Munich.

The German giants are keen to add world-class options to their attack and after missing out on Florian Wirtz, who is set to join Liverpool, want to bring in a player with similar value.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are prepared to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer so Leao could be signed as a replacement for him. As for Chelsea, they are long-term admirers of the Portuguese international and now may be their best chance to strike a deal.

TEAMtalk understands that Milan don’t want to sell Leao for less than €100m (£84m). However, the failure to qualify for European competitions may put the club under pressure, opening a window for negotiations.

Milan would prefer to keep Leao next season, but there is a growing sense that they could be forced to consider a big offer to fund a squad rebuild this summer.

