Manchester United’s summer transfer strategy will not be derailed by Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, with TEAMtalk understanding the Red Devils are still very planning to recruit three new central midfielders before the window closes.

The Uruguay international is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage during his country’s World Cup defeat to Spain in Guadalajara on Friday.

The 25-year-old was stretchered from the pitch following the injury and later confirmed the severity of the setback in an emotional social media message.

Posting on Instagram, Ugarte said: “Suffering the most serious injury a footballer can face in one of the most important matches in my country’s history.”

United were quick to send their support publicly, but TEAMtalk understands discussions have already taken place behind the scenes over how the injury affects the club’s transfer plans.

The answer, according to sources, is very little. United had already mapped out an ambitious overhaul of their midfield this summer and remain fully committed to that strategy despite Ugarte’s absence.

TEAMtalk understands the club’s intention has always been to recruit three central midfielders during the current window.

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The first piece of that rebuild is already in place, with a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson agreed.

Now, United remain determined to add two more midfielders before the transfer deadline. Crucially, the injury to Ugarte has not changed that thinking.

Indeed, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that while any prospect of selling the Uruguayan this summer has now disappeared, the club will still sign a player to effectively replace him within the squad.

Before suffering his injury, Ugarte had been expected to leave Old Trafford as part of United’s midfield reshuffle.

TEAMtalk understands Galatasaray had emerged as the favourites to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder after holding positive discussions over a potential move.

Former United boss Ruben Amorim, now in charge of AC Milan, had also shown an interest in being reunited with Ugarte, having previously worked with him at Sporting CP, but the injury has effectively ended any prospect of a summer transfer.

Casemiro’s exit is done, while Ugarte’s injury means he will now stay at Old Trafford throughout his rehabilitation. However, United have no intention of reducing the scale of their recruitment drive simply because one departure is no longer possible.

Instead, they are prepared to carry Ugarte through his recovery while still bringing in the players they believe are needed to reshape the midfield.

That means three new faces are still expected in central midfield by the end of the window.

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Sporting director Jason Wilcox has continued to work on multiple targets in recent weeks, with TEAMtalk previously revealing Manchester United’s extensive talks over West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes as they look to strengthen the heart of Michael Carrick’s side.

The club have also assessed a number of other midfield options as they prepare for life after Casemiro and look to build a younger, more dynamic engine room.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott are other Premier League-based options they like.

One other name that remains firmly in United’s thinking Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Frenchman’s future at Real Madrid under the returning Jose Mourinho is unclear and if he was available, it is likely United would be at the front of the queue for his signature.

Ugarte’s injury is undoubtedly a significant personal blow for both player and club.

After arriving with high expectations, the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder had been hoping to establish himself as a key figure this season before suffering the devastating setback on international duty.

United, though, remain fully behind the player and will support his recovery.

Internally, however, there is a clear determination not to allow the injury to alter the club’s long-term plans.

TEAMtalk understands United’s recruitment department remain focused on delivering the midfield rebuild they believe is essential ahead of the new campaign.

With Ederson already secured and two further additions still expected, Ugarte’s unfortunate injury has changed the personnel available to Michael Carrick but not the scale of Manchester United’s ambitions.

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