Manchester United were heavily linked with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, before the latter moved to Bayern Munich, and Dwight Yorke believes Ruben Amorim’s side should reignite their interest in Eze this summer.

The 26-year-old playmaker scored Palace’s goal in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, helping the Eagles to lift the first major trophy in their history.

The FA Cup win also grants Oliver Glasner’s team qualification to the Europa League, and Palace fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for the future. However, the London side may still struggle to keep hold of some of their key players.

Former Man Utd striker Yorke has reminded the Red Devils hierarchy that he urged them to splash £100m on Eze and Olise last summer, and still thinks Eze could be a fantastic addition as Amorim looks to rebuild his squad.

“Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace would be perfect for Manchester United. Yeah, he scored at the weekend in the FA Cup final, but it’s not just about that,” Yorke said in an interview, cited by GOAL.

“A year ago, maybe more, I said this kid and Michael Olise – who went to Bayern – United should buy them for £100 million. Put £100m down and you will get two fantastic players. Instead, they listened to the figures in the hierarchy, which is understandable, but it’s glaring just how good these two are.

“Eze has the decision-making, the talent, he’s a good athlete, he can create and score. He’s at the right age to step up and play on a bigger platform. It’s a no-brainer.”

Man Utd among three Prem clubs keen on Eze – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd do hold interest in Eze, but luring him to Old Trafford while rival clubs are also keen could be difficult, especially without European football on offer.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on May 13 that Newcastle, Tottenham and Man Utd are all considering moves for the England star this summer.

However, sources have stated that Palace are ‘desperate’ to keep Eze, and will not consider offers below £68m (€81m, $90m). That is no real surprise, given his contribution in the FA Cup and the fact he’s scored 14 goals and made 11 assists this term.

Eze’s camp is open to discussions about a Selhurst Park exit, with the player keen on a move that guarantees regular minutes and a chance to compete at the highest level.

As Newcastle can qualify for the Champions League today and Spurs have already qualified after beating Man Utd in the Europa League final, they may prove to be more attractive destinations for Eze.

As for Olise, the French winger signed for Bayern Munich for around £50m last summer, and is contracted with the German giants until 2029.

The 23-year-old has notched a fantastic 17 goals and 21 assists for Bayern this summer and will not be leaving the club any time soon.

