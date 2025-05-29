Manchester United have been urged to sign Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, who has been described as a mix of two United legends by former star Quinton Fortune.

The Red Devils tried and failed to sign the England international back in 2020, before he signed for German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham, 21, set the world alight with Dortmund and earned an £88.5m move to Real Madrid in 2023, where he has become one of the club’s most important players.

Bellingham’s contract at the Bernabeu is valid until 2029 and Madrid have zero plans to sell him, but former Man Utd man Fortune says the midfielder is the perfect fit for the Red Devils.

“I would say that Jude Bellingham is a mixture of Roy Keane and Bryan Robson but in his own right,” Fortune said, as quoted by GOAL.

“I would love to see him at Old Trafford. It would work well for the English national team too.

“If United had a bottomless budget, I’d tell them to go and get Jude Bellingham. He is out of this world, a proper player that is exactly what United need.”

Real Madrid would laugh off any Bellingham approaches

Real Madrid would no doubt demand a gargantuan fee for them to even consider selling Bellingham. They likely wouldn’t sell him for any price.

United, meanwhile, need to be careful with their spending this summer, due to financial constraints and the impact of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The failure to qualify for the Champions League has further hampered United in that regard, as evidenced by their attempts to pay the release clause of Wolves star Matheus Cunha in instalments.

After Cunha, a new out-and-out striker is the next priority for Ruben Amorim, with the Red Devils in the race for Liam Delap, along with Newcastle, Everton and Chelsea.

Splashing a huge sum on Bellingham simply isn’t realistic for United right now, but they’ll no doubt regret missing out on him five years ago.

The youngster has notched 37 goals and 27 assists in 94 games for Madrid so far, and looks set to play a leading role under new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso next season.

Bellingham, however, is set to undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for around three months, so he’ll miss the FIFA Club World Cup and potentially the start of 2025/26, too.

