Manchester United hope to wrap up the signing of Bryan Mbeumo in the coming days – and he could soon be joined at Old Trafford by a talented Valencia star amid claims the Red Devils have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for his signature.

It’s been a frustrating window so far for Ruben Amorim, who has only been able to add Matheus Cunha to his senior squad and with a whopping 49 days having elapsed since the Brazilian’s signing from Wolves was officially announced. At long last, though, Manchester United look set to finally kick their summer into life with two significant deals now in the works.

Firstly, regarding Mbeumo, United have finally forged a deal with Brentford for the Cameroon forward’s signing, with the Red Devils ultimately succumbing and agreeing to meet the Bees’ demands and with a £71m transfer now agreed.

David Ornstein has provided full details of the proposed move and when it can be expected to go through.

However, rather than sit on their laurels, United are also steaming ahead with another deal, this time for Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra and with reports from Italy providing a hugely positive update on a prospective move.

And according to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, United have reached a “verbal agreement” with the Spanish midfielder.

Writing on X, he claims the player is ready to reject the offer of a new deal from Valencia amid interest from United, despite a club-to-club agreement yet to be reached between the sides.

He wrote: ‘Javi Guerra: the Spain midfielder leaning towards no to renewal with Valencia. Has verbal agreement with Man Utd, agreement between clubs still pending. Two other requests from Spain and England. Milan stuck at June contacts, working slowly on Jashari’.

Man Utd keen to sign progressive midfielder

While Amorim has understandably put the focus on strengthening his attack at the forefront of his plans this summer, it is no secret that the United boss would also dearly love to strengthen his midfield.

With Christian Eriksen having left the club at the end of his contract this summer and with Casemiro’s deal expiring in a year – the Brazilian could also potentially still leave sooner, though that looks unlikely at this stage – Amorim is planning for the long-term.

And signing a ball-winning midfielder to play as one of his central two in his 3-4-2-1 formation is now understood to be the manager’s next priority, alongside a new striker, once a deal for Mbeumo is done.

United have also been linked with a move for Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand in recent days, though a deal would not come cheap for the Dane.

And as an alternative, Guerra – still only 22 – looks a more suitable candidate given his current contract situation and profile. To that end, a deal for his services would be expected to cost in the region of €40m (£34.6m, $46.5m).

However, before any more signings after Mbeumo are ratified, United will next work to offload a number of their unwanted players.

To that end, United soon hope to finalise a deal to send Jadon Sancho to Juventus and they remain favourites for his signature despite a late move from Nottingham Forest.

On the subject of Sancho, our reporter Rudy Galetti recently provided an update over the astonishing deal the Italian side are close to striking.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Martinez will only leave Aston Villa for Manchester United if Andre Onana departs from Old Trafford, according to a reliable source, as TEAMtalk reveals the Cameroon international goalkeeper’s stance on his future.

Elsewhere, United are intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s star striker Benjamin Sesko – nicknamed The Beast – as they aim to bolster their attacking options for the 2025/26 season, TEAMtalk can confirm.

His arrival could be weighted by the departure of Rasmus Hojlund and reports from Italy claim a new Italian side has now taken initial steps towards the Dane’s signature.

A look at the career so far of the very elegant Javi Guerra

Javi Guerra is an elegant yet powerful midfielder who oozes class and composure on the ball and has the power and stamina to travel box-to-box all game, covering a high amount of ground and being effective in all phases. At 6ft 2in, Guerra has a real presence, but it’s his technique that’s most impressive.

As a rangy Spanish midfielder at that height, people’s lazy comparisons would be to Sergio Busquets, or the fact he’s called Javi could make them think of Javi Martínez. But in actual, fact he’s much more mobile than both of them. A true athlete.

Guerra is such a strong ball-carrier. Despite his lanky frame, he has quick feet and is a good dribbler in tight spaces. He is smooth in the way he carries the ball. He just glides past the opposing midfield in style, often using ball rolls or acute movements like flicks to turn past them.

He adds verticality to Valencia’s midfield through his ability to powerfully drive upfield and take on players to help Valencia enter the final third.

One of Guerra’s most impressive abilities is his long-range shooting. On both his right and left foot,ot he has scored some top-quality goals with great precision and power. His long legs allow him to generate more power when striking the ball.

As a Spanish midfielder, it’s not a surprise to see how good Guerra’s passing ability is – particularly his long passing. Guerra has a good technique on clipped passes and crosses. When wide or in the half-space, aces he can be a source of quality crosses to create chances.

Guerra has good positioning as he often is in the right place out of position to provide a mid-block or anticipate, passes but specifically when tackling. He doesn’t go to ground often because he’s usually positioned well and doesn’t need to. But when he does, he times his tackles well.

Physically, Guerra is strong in duels too, especially as he’s got such a tall frame. He does lack aggression and intensity in duels though, he’s almost too nice off the ball at times. As he develops this, he’ll be even better defensively.

Guerra is a calm, composed player in both his personality and play-style. This level-headedness and composure enables him to have good decision-making on the pitch. Hopefully, this translates off the pitch and he gets the timing and the destination of his next move right.