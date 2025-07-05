Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly said yes to joining Manchester United this summer in what would be a massive signing coup for Ruben Amorim, though his possible arrival has already been criticised by a former Leeds striker, who doubts his chances of success in the Premier League.

A new striker signing remains one of United’s priorities as they look to improve their goals output after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both struggled domestically last season, despite having more success in Europe.

Amorim has already landed Matheus Cunha to improve his firepower ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, while a deal for Bryan Mbeumo remains in the works – if Man Utd are prepared to up their offer for the Brentford talisman.

Only four Premier League teams scored fewer goals than United last season and that’s clearly a wrong they are looking to right – especially if they can get Osimhen on board as well.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray but Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Osimhen ‘has chosen’ Man Utd ‘as the team where he wants to continue his career’.

Osimhen – described as “the best striker in the world” by his Nigerian compatriot and Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede on Eagle 7 Sports Radio last month – has ‘expressed his willingness to join the Red Devils’ new project led by Amorim, despite United’s failure to secure Champions League football with their loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final back in May.

The Napoli frontman certainly fits the profile of the elite striker United are looking to sign, having scored 147 goals in 261 career games to date.

The report adds that a transfer ‘is not a done deal’ yet and that United ‘will have to adjust its accounts’ to fit Osimhen in as the player’s wage demands are very high.

There will also need to be outgoings at Old Trafford first, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all on the chopping block.

Duo at odds over Osimhen success chances at Man Utd

Despite Osimhen’s incredible goals output, two Chelsea stars have different opinions over whether or not he would be a success if he does make the move to the Premier League.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was a massive hit in England himself, is not convinced that Osimhen would thrive in the Premier League.

When asked whether Chelsea should have signed Osimhen on John Obi Mikel’s podcast, Hasselbaink said: “I know he’s your countryman but I’m not convinced of Osimhen for the Premier League.

“For Spain, for Italy – yes. For the Premier League? I’m not 100 per cent sure.”

However, former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas insists that Osimhen “has the right profile” to become a Premier League star.

Gallas told Prime Casino: “I think Victor Osimhen can become a star in the Premier League, he has the right profile. He can stretch play and stretch the backlines.

“Another attacker can run into the space he makes, and he could be useful for any club in the Premier League.

“He’s always learning, but at the same time, how long will he need to adapt to a new situation?”.

