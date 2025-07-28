Manchester United have reportedly lodged a bid to beat Italian giants Juventus to the signing of a top Sporting midfielder who Ruben Amorim knows very well, with a potential deadline set to secure a transfer this summer.

The Red Devils have started to ramp up their transfer business, after recently announcing the capture of Bryan Mbeumo, while moves to sign a new No.9 for Amorim as well as another central midfielder are also taking shape.

Indeed, Man Utd are firmly in the mix to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, although that particular avenue to signing a new striker looks like it might be closing, judging by the latest reports.

Sesko is not the only frontman Old Trafford bosses are chasing though, with a report emerging on Sunday that they also have interest in former Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is now at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

However, in terms of adding more quality to Amorim’s engine room, Sporting star Morten Hjulmand has emerged as a top target to fill the No.6 role at Old Trafford – as identified by the club’s head of scouting Christopher Vivell.

The Denmark international, who played under Amorim at Sporting, has been heavily linked with Juventus as well and has an €80m (£69.5m / $93m) release clause.

But, according to outlet Calciomercato, United have chanced their arm by lodging a bid of €40m (£34.7m / $46m ), although that will almost certainly be rejected.

Indeed, the report adds that the Portuguese giants are open to listening to offers in the region of €50m (£43m / $58m) for a player who remains under contract until the summer of 2028.

Man Utd facing rush to seal Hjulmand deal

Meanwhile, it’s reported that United are in a race against time to sign Hjulmand, given that Juve are also working on a deal to take the player to Turin.

The Italian giants face a major issue to land the player though, as they need to get Premier League target Douglas Luiz out the door first before.

The Brazilian has returned to Juventus training after missing the first few days without permission over his desire to force an exit, with the likes of Everton, Tottenham and Liverpool all showing interest in the former Aston Villa man.

However, while Juve continue to try and find a suitor for Luiz, it leaves the door wide open for United to secure the signature of Hjulmand ahead of the Serie A outfit.

The 26-year-old has never previously played in England but he does have experience of featuring in Italy, spending two seasons in Serie B and on in Serie A with Lecce.

The potential addition of Hjulmand comes at a time when United’s current defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte appears to be starting to find his feet at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old Uruguay international struggled to adapt to English football in his maiden campaign with the club. However, United fans were left raving over his display in the pre-season friendly win over West Ham in the US on Saturday evening – giving hope that there are much betteer things to come from Ugarte going forward.

