Manchester United have been warned of the “devastating” consequences of allowing captain Bruno Fernandes to leave as talk of a big-money switch to Saudi Arabia intensifies.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to qualify for European football, a major squad rebuild is required to fit with Ruben Amorim’s system and transform United’s fortunes.

But the poor campaign has left the Red Devils with a need to sell before they can invest heavily in the squad, hence why Fernandes – arguably their most important player – has a genuine chance of joining Al-Hilal, after they offered him a ‘crazy salary’.

However, former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy believes it would be a huge mistake if United allow Fernandes to leave.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Murphy states it is ‘imperative’ that Fernandes stays at United. If he leaves for Saudi Arabia, the ‘consequences will be devastating’ for Amorim’s side.

Murphy also praised Fernandes for wanting to ‘stand up and be counted during a terribly difficult period’. He also reckons the recent successes of the club, reaching cup finals, is ‘down to Bruno’. The pundit concedes that the sale of the 30-year-old, which would likely generate a significant fee, makes ‘financial sense’ but from a performance perspective he is ‘irreplaceable’.

United would likely put the funds towards a new striker, but Murphy concludes that whoever they sign would be ‘far less effective without having the wonderful passes and crosses Bruno would provide’.

Ronaldo urges Al Hilal to complete Fernandes capture – report

Recent reports have suggested that Al Hilal are willing to pay £100m for Fernandes, which would certainly give Amorim what he needs to sign a new centre-forward.

Fernandes is happy with United, but if the club decide to sell he may well be tempted by the huge money on offer from the Saudi side.

There is also a possibility of Fernandes linking up with United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Hilal – and the iconic forward has urged Al Hilal to complete the deal for Bruno.

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr but speculation is rife that he could join rivals Al Hilal.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who said, as quoted by Football365: “Al-Hilal are going for this. Inzaghi, Ronaldo and now the Premier League’s finest.

“I am told that Ronaldo has told Al-Hilal to get Bruno. There is a real belief within the corridors of power in Saudi football that they can get Bruno.

“They are offering him wages only Ronaldo and Benzema have surpassed, they really are pushing the boat out.

“United have told Bruno he isn’t going…but £100m would be a lot to turn down for a player of his age, no matter how important.”

Interestingly, and in stark contrast to Murphy’s take, Paul Scholes feels United simply cannot afford to turn down such a hefty offer for Fernandes, with the former midfielder suggesting his position causes confusion.

Bruno Fernandes: Is talismanic captain too important to sell?