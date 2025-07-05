Manchester United are reported to have submitted a lowball offer to sign Wilfred Ndidi and believe a deal is there to be done for a ridiculously small price, though they will face competition from SIX rivals, including one from within the Premier League, for the departing Leicester City star.

The Nigeria international is eligible to quit the King Power Stadium after their relegation back to the Championship, with a clause in his contract confirming clubs can trigger his signing for a modest £9m (€10.5m, $12.3m). A midfielder with over 250 games for Leicester under his belt, Ndidi has spent all but one of his nine seasons with the Foxes in the Premier League.

That vast experience coupled with the bargain clause in his deal makes him a player of obvious appeal – and it was reported last month that the 66-times capped Nigeria star was emerging as a possible target for Manchester United this summer.

Now, according to reports, United have launched a firm enquiry with Leicester to try and secure Ndidi’s signing – and cunning director of football Jason Wilcox is understood to believe a deal is there to be done for even lower than the £9m clause in his contract.

Indeed, as per Givemesport, United are ready to test the waters with a lowball £5m offer for the 28-year-old, believing the Foxes will be desperate to offload the player, whose £75,000 a week wages are seen as unaffordable for a team operating in the second tier.

Seen as an ideal upgrade for Casemiro in the United engine room and the perfect complement for Bruno Fernandes as one of the two central midfielders in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, Ndidi managed to cover himself in glory across the 2024/25 campaign despite Leicester’s clear deficiencies in re-establishing themselves back among the Premier League.

As per FBref, the 6ft star ranked among the top 5% of central midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues last season for tackles, the top 7% for blocks, the top 3% for clearances and the top 4% for aerial battles won per 90 – making him the perfect candidate to protect the three-man defensive line Amorim likes to operate with.

GO DEEPER 🔴⚫ Seven midfielders Man Utd could buy as Casemiro upgrade: Wharton, Gomes…

Man Utd face Wilfred Ndidi transfer competition

Understandably, United are far from alone in being the only side appreciative of Ndidi’s talents, with the report suggesting no fewer than six other sides are also on his trail – and casting doubts on United’s ability to get a deal done for less than his release clause.

Indeed, he has also been sounded out over a move to Everton, ahead of their new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moor Dock, and with David Moyes seeing the Nigerian as a perfect midfield foil for Idrissa Gueye, with the Senegalese star on the cusp of agreeing a new deal himself to stay on Merseyside.

In addition, Ndidi – an FA Cup winner with the Foxes in 2021 – is also wanted by Real Betis and Juventus. Manuel Pellegrini’s side see him as an ideal replacement following Johnny Cardoso’s move to Atletico Madrid, while Juventus are looking for more bite in their midfield after the disappointing form of Douglas Luiz, who could now be sold.

The midfielder is also being touted for a move to Saudi Arabia, too, who is described as ‘open’ to a switch to the Middle East and with all of Al-Ahli, Al Nassr, and NEOM SC all having been offered the chance to sign the former Genk man.

Man Utd transfer latest: England star says YES to move; quintet want OUT

United, meanwhile, have been given serious encouragement over a deal for Ivan Toney after it was reported the striker is very keen to move to Old Trafford, with Amorim now focusing on two main striker targets after seemingly missing out on Viktor Gyokeres.

On the subject of new strikers, it’s also claimed United still have a ‘burning magnetism’ to land Victor Osimhen and with the Red Devils named as one of the four teams the Nigerian will choose from this summer.

Amorim’s squad is, most certainly, going to have a different look and feel about it next season with five United stars confirming their wishes to leave, according to Fabrizio Romano, and forcing the club to scramble for solutions.

And finally, United have been given the opportunity to sign at least one Barcelona star this summer as the Catalan giants are planning a fire sale of £121m worth of talent, a report has claimed.

A perfect midfield destroyer: Stats show why Man Utd want Wilfred Ndidi