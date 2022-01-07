Bruno Lage has admitted that while he wants Manchester United-linked midfielder Ruben Neves to stay, the Red Devils may force his hand over a transfer.

Neves has been one of Wolves’ most crucial players over the past few seasons. Indeed, he has performed in both the Championship, and the Premier League.

He is often the scorer of stunning long-range goals, but his contribution to the side is much more than that.

The Portugal midfielder has gained recognition from across the Premier League due to his consistent performances. Consequently, Manchester United have become the latest team keen on landing Neves.

However, Wolves boss Lage has warned his players that big-money moves are not always what they seem.

“When you want to make the next step and you sell your best players, the next step never happens,” he told his latest press conference.

“The main thing, and we can clarify this, we are here with a project of our ideas – chairman, sporting director and manager – the main point is to continue with the same players, to improve them and go to the next level.”

Lage’s message is clear: if his star players stay at Wolves, they can fight to reach new heights in their careers. The side have already performed consistently since returning to the Premier League in 2018/19.

Wolves have finished in the top half of the table two out of the three seasons since their return to the top flight. Moreover, they are in good form this season, currently sitting in eighth place, just behind Manchester United.

As such, should Neves move to United, it seems a lateral move in his career. Therefore, it may well be worth heeding the the advice of his manager.

Still, Lage admitted that a club like Man Utd could force Wolves to let Neves go if they submit an offer the Molineux club cannot refuse. Lage went through such a situation at Benfica, who sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid for €120million (£100millon).

He said: “But in modern football if a big transfer appears, like it did when I was at Benfica. Two years ago a team came and paid €120million for one player – you cannot say no. You can say no, but you don’t receive money to improve the team and you continue with the same players.

“In the transfer window you need to decide what is best for the club and for the player.”

Neves and Traore both wanted in January

In addition to Neves, Adama Traore is another Wolves star wanted by a big-six side in January.

Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on taking the Spain international to Tottenham. What’s more, it is said Conte would be keen on deploying him as a wing-back.

The Italian manager did that with Victor Moses at Chelsea, and had success.

As such, he may be able to do the same with Traore. Furthermore, Tottenham would have to part with around £20million should they want to land the winger.

