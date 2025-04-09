Manchester United’s plans to go all out for Liam Delap this summer have been described as ‘genuine’ by an informed journalist, with the Ipswich star seen as the perfect addition to their forward line and as part of a planned double £102.5m double deal to reinvigorate their attack.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals in the Premier League this season, scoring just 37 times in 31 matches, a tally that is only better than five other sides and six short of Wolves, who are dwelling in 17th place and a brutal 35 short of the division’s most potent side, Liverpool. And with neither Joshua Zirkzee (six goals in 44 games) and Rasmus Hojlund (eight in 41) both failing to impress Amorim, the capture of a new No.9 – and a player capable of leading the line in their 3-4-2-1 formation – will become priority number one for Manchester United this season.

To that end, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed last month that United had drawn up a four-man shortlist, with Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko all being considered.

However, with deals for any of that quartet considered costly, ESPN’s Mark Ogden and Fabrizio Romano have both confirmed the new name at the top of United’s wishlist is Ipswich star Delap – a striker labelled a ‘monster’ by his Tractor Boys teammate Alex Palmer.

Now The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell has reinforced those claims that Delap is a top target and with the move for his signing driven by technical director Jason Wilcox.

“Delap is someone who is a genuine link. [Jason] Wilcox had him when Manchester City signed him from Derby County as a young player, so that is something that they could explore, and that’s something that could make sense financially because I believe Delap has a relegation release clause,” Whitwell told The Overlap.

“Something like £40m, that sounds like a palpable amount for a 22-year-old who’s now got 12 Premier League goals in his first season.”

And with 28 career goals to his name, Delap has leaped to the very top of United’s agenda this summer, with more costly options in Osimhen and Gyokeres fading from the picture.

GO DEEPER 🔴⚫ Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Man Utd want Delap as part of £102.5m double deal

With finances tight at Old Trafford this summer and with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe having to keep a very close eye on their finances, a move for Delap suddenly looks the most favoured option and with United seemingly being priced out of Gyokeres and Osimhen, who can both move for around €75m (£64.6m, $83m) this summer.

“Do they want to try and go for someone who’s actually a bit more experienced and has that goalscoring record…” Whitwell asked, before continuing: “I’m told Victor Gyokeres is unlikely, obviously Arsenal have been linked with him.

“I wonder if he’s setting his sights on a team that’s definitely in the Champions League and can compete for titles. He’s got that relationship with Amorim.”

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand has previously advised the Red Devils to sign two players to bolster their forward line this summer and while he strongly recommended Osimhen, his second option in Matheus Cunha, who can either play up front or as a No.10, does look increasingly likely to sign.

That’s after reports on Wednesday morning revealed United have stepped up talks for his signing from Wolves after scheduling talks with his agent and with the Red Devils well aware of the player’s wish to play at a higher level and with a £62.5m exit clause potentially facilitating a move.

Were both players to sign, United would potentially need to fork out a combined £102.5m for the pair, with Delap free to leave Ipswich for £40m this summer.

Man Utd transfer latest: Neville demands five signings; Rashford move back on

Meanwhile, Amorim has been warned he needs at least five new signings this summer to transform United’s fortunes, with Gary Neville naming five players – including the Portuguese’s first addition at Old Trafford – as “not good enough”.

Elsewhere, Amorim has growing doubts about Kobbie Mainoo, with a report revealing United are now ‘likely to make a move’ for a Brazil international who’ll serve as Manuel Ugarte’s new midfield partner.

While any summer outlays this summer are likely to be driven by player sales, those prospects of adding a sizeable amount to their kitty have been lifted by a new update surrounding Marcus Rashford.

And though Aston Villa do hold an option to buy the forward, a fresh report claims the on-loan United man could well sign with a European giant instead after a high-profile deal was revived.

Liam Delap’s rise to Premier League prominence

➡️ Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

➡️ Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

➡️ After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

➡️ Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

➡️ Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

➡️ Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20million deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

➡️ Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

➡️ Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.

➡️ Recorded his first Premier League assist on November 10 against Tottenham and then scored in what became a 2-1 win.

➡️ Helped Ipswich to a 2-0 win over Chelsea on December 30 by scoring a penalty and providing an assist.

➡️ Reached the milestone of 10 Premier League goals for the season by scoring in a draw with Aston Villa on February 15.

➡️ Scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the fourth time this season during Ipswich’s first two games of April.