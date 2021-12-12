Pundit Paddy Kenny reckons Man Utd should sign ‘proven’ Premier League star John McGinn from Aston Villa.

The Red Devils may need midfield reinforcements in 2022 as Paul Pogba’s contract winds down. The World Cup winner is a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus.

One of those three European giants can organise a pre-contract agreement with Pogba in January, as his deal expires in June.

Interim Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick recently spoke to the media about the Frenchman’s situation. He said he would not try to convince Pogba to change his mind if it is already made up.

McGinn has been a reliable performer for Villa in recent seasons and could have a big impact at Old Trafford.

Recent reports claim Rangnick wants to prize the Scotland international away from Villa Park. However, a move would cost Man Utd in excess of £50m.

On the potential transfer, Kenny told Football Insider: “I don’t see why McGinn wouldn’t do well at Man Utd.

“He’s a brilliant player and he has done so well for Aston Villa. He’s shown his quality.

“It would be interesting to see if this does happen. I can see him at United now. No disrespect to Villa but I would like to see McGinn play with better players. That would bring more out of him.”

United have spent big money on players such as Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay in their recent history, only to see the stars fail to live up to their price tags.

But Kenny reckons McGinn’s capture is risk-free. “Some fans might complain that it’s not a glamourous signing or something like that,” the former keeper added.

“If you look at some of the big players Man United have signed, it doesn’t always work out.

“McGinn is proven in the Premier League and on the international stage, there is no risk there.”

Rivals to fight for Man Utd forward

Meanwhile, French outlet RMC Sport claim PSG are preparing to challenge Lyon for Anthony Martial.

The attacker is keen to leave Manchester this winter, as revealed by his agent on Friday. Martial is behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order.

United originally paid £36m for the player, although they are unlikely to get all of that fee back. He has spent a large amount of the campaign on the bench and is undoubtedly low on confidence.

PSG view Martial as a potential replacement for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe. But Lyon could scupper their transfer plans by moving first for the 26-year-old.

The forward began his professional career with Lyon before joining Monaco for £4.5m in July 2013.

