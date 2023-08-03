Man Utd transfers: Former Barcelona defender gives Ten Hag thumbs up to complete €30m deal

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal for a former Barcelona defender who could cost in the region of €30million.

Erik ten Hag is still on the hunt for another central defender, given that the out-of-favour Harry Maguire is expected to be offloaded before the summer transfer window slams shut.

And, according to reports from Spain, Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo has given the Red Devils the greenlight to secure his signature for what is considered a bargain price.

The former France Under-20 international has been in excellent form over the last two seasons after finding a permanent home in the south of France.

Barca signed the highly-rated youngster from Toulouse back in 2019 but he only made five senior appearances for the reigning LaLiga champions.

Having spent unsuccessful loan stints at Benfica and Schalke, Todibo headed to Nice on a temporary deal back in February 2021 and the Ligue 1 side opted to take up their option to buy after the centre-back impressed back in his homeland.

Nice paid €8.5m plus another €7m in variables to land the French Guiana-born defender but, after making 86 appearances for the club, it looks like he could be on the move again after catching the eye of United boss Ten Hag.

Indeed, Spanish newspaper Nacional claims that Todibo has given the ‘ok’ to a potential move to Old Trafford.

Barca also offered chance to re-sign Todibo

Barcelona have also been offered the option to ‘recover’ Todibo following his unsuccessful first spell in Catalonia, but it’s United who are expected to now seal a €30m deal.

Ten Hag has already picked up Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Jonny Evans this summer, while a big-money deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be announced over the next couple of days.

And now Nacional insists it’s only ‘a matter of moments’ before Todibo also arrives to fill the void left by Maguire’s imminent exit.

West Ham continue to be linked with the former United skipper, although we understand that Everton have also joined the chase for the England international.

If Todibo does indeed sign, he will join a centre-back mix of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Evans and more than likely Luke Shaw after the left-back’s impressive performances centrally last term.

