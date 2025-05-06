Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been the subject of an ‘official offer’, with reports detailing how Old Trafford technical director Jason Wilcox plans to respond.

Fernandes continues to be Man Utd’s most important player, having rescued them numerous times this season. He tops the charts at the club for both goals and assists this campaign, having scored 19 times in 52 games and also set up his team-mates on 18 occasions.

The attacking midfielder netted a brace on Thursday as Man Utd beat Athletic Club 3-0 away from home in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie to put the club a big step closer towards the final.

He has been labelled ‘absolutely outstanding’ by former United player Phil Bardsley, while the Red Devils have been warned they would have been relegated without him.

Fernandes’ performances will be crucial if United are to win the Europa League and end their awful season on a high, while also qualifying for the 2025-26 Champions League.

Fernandes has the opportunity to leave United this summer, though.

According to reports in Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal have launched an ‘official offer’ to try and take the 30-year-old to the Middle East.

Al-Hilal have supposedly held discussions with both Fernandes’ agent and lawyer as they try to sign him before the Club World Cup, which starts on June 14.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are searching for a new elite star to headline their squad, having allowed Neymar to re-join Santos in January.

Al-Hilal will have to put an astronomical bid on the table to get United to sell their talisman, however.

The Daily Mail report that United chief Wilcox has no intention of letting Fernandes leave as he is a key player for Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are open to selling a host of players this summer to aid their squad rebuild, but Fernandes certainly is not one of them.

Fabrizio Romano adds that United ‘insist’ on keeping the Portugal ace despite Al-Hilal holding ‘genuine interest’ in landing him.

Al-Hilal long-term admirers of Bruno Fernandes

Ben Jacobs has also weighed in on the situation. He casts doubt over Al-Hilal’s alleged bid, reporting that United ‘are yet to receive any approach for Fernandes’.

Al-Hilal officials previously made contact for Fernandes in the summer of 2024, but he told them he wants to continue playing at the highest level in Europe until after the 2026 World Cup.

While Al-Hilal look set for frustration in the Fernandes chase, they could still complete one or two stunning signings in the upcoming transfer window.

They are eyeing a new centre-forward and right winger and are keen on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

United are considering a move for Osimhen too, as he is on their shortlist alongside Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

Al-Hilal had already drawn up a massive offer for Mohamed Salah before his new contract with Liverpool and are planning to use that money to transform their attack with two big signings this summer.

They have also shortlisted some top coaches to replace manager Jorge Jesus, including Jose Mourinho, Xavi and Simone Inzaghi.

