Man Utd transfers: £43m Maguire replacement wants Ten Hag link up but Bundesliga giants playing hardball

A top Bundesliga defender has reportedly told his club that he wants to join Manchester United this summer as Harry Maguire’s replacement.

The England defender is closing in on a cut-price £30million switch to Premier League rivals West Ham after failing to convince Erik ten Hag that he is worthy of a regular place in his starting line-up.

Maguire is well down the centre-back pecking order at Old Trafford, with left-back Luke Shaw often preferred to the 30-year-old last season even when the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were missing.

However, United have been told that they have to bring in a suitable replacement if they do decide to ditch the former £80m man.

Indeed, speaking to TEAMtalk, Robbie Savage has suggested that United should be looking at more of a ‘specialised’ centre-half than current Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard.

The France defender has been identified as Maguire’s replacement at Old Trafford, despite playing at full-back for much of his time in Munich.

The Red Devils are already said to have had an opening offer, believed to be in the region of £25m, rejected by the German champions.

According to Bild, Bayern had initially demanded a fee between €45m (£38.7m) and €50m (£43m) for Pavard but are now unwilling to sell the France international after top summer target Kyle Walker decided to stay at Manchester City.

Pavard pushing for Old Trafford switch

The report also claims that Bayern’s hierarchy have been informed of Pavard’s desire to join United before the summer transfer window closes.

Indeed, the player wants to get back playing in his favoured centre-back role, something Erik ten Hag can deliver.

Pavard joined Bayern from Stuttgart in a €35m (£31m) deal in 2019 and has gone on to win four Bundesliga titles and a Champions League in his time at Munich.

He is not the only target on United’s radar, however, ahead of the summer window closing on September 1.

Ten Hag also wants another midfielder on board and the club are said to have opened talks with Everton over a deal for long-term target Amadou Onana.

Everton are keen to keep the midfielder but it’s expected that an offer of £60m could prompt the Toffees into doing business.

READ MORE: West Ham sneakily make best bid yet for Man Utd target whom Ten Hag would love to sign