Manchester United are steaming ahead with plans for a third midfield signing after Fabrizio Romano confirmed contact had been made with the agent of Manu Kone, while also revealing the truth about his asking price and the ace card they have up their sleeve that could see them win the race for the deal.

The Red Devils endured early disappointment this summer when they were priced out of the signings of three major targets in Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, who were all on the move for a combined £301m – fees which Manchester United deemed too costly.

While that frugal approach initially provoked anger, the club has since brought in Andrey Santos for a £50m package from Chelsea and activated the £35m release clause in Youri Tielemans’ Aston Villa contract, leaving them with plenty of cash free for another arrival.

After getting cold feet over a deal for Brazil star Ederson, Romano has now revealed the full truth about where that deal stands and also confirmed that the club have held positive talks with the agent of Roma’s French star Manu Kone.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Watch out for Manchester United!

“Manchester United are actively strengthening their midfield, but are not done yet. They have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans and are showing a faster, more decisive approach to deals this summer compared to previous windows.

“Ederson is completely off the table with no chance of revival – any talk otherwise is bull****.

“United are now targeting a defensive midfielder, with Manu Koné as one name on their shortlist – they have had positive phone contact with his agents and maintain an excellent relationship, though no formal bid or approach to Roma has been made yet.

“Reports of €80m – €90m prices are exaggerated; the player is expensive but not at that level. United are taking time to evaluate options after their recent quick signings and deciding who is the defensive midfielder they want to sign.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd urged to sign Crystal Palace duo with ‘calm’ star who ‘rips the opposition right open’ a must-buy for Carrick

Man Utd may have ace card in Kone transfer as price emerges

While United are yet to make contact over a deal for Kone, Romano admits the club are pushing hard for his signing, and it looks the most likely deal at this moment in time.

Indeed, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini admitted earlier this week that his club will not stand in the France international’s way of leaving, conceding his side need a major sale this summer.

“Unlike Malen, he was sidelined for a while due to injury and arrived at the World Cup in better shape. Last year, he hadn’t played for France yet, and he managed to earn a starting spot, which shows his true worth,” he said.

“His future? I think these Financial Fair Play conditions are never so precise and defined; they vary from team to team. Roma also need to balance the books, which have been burdensome in recent years.

“I hoped that returning to the Champions League would be enough, but it’s clear that financial statements are crucial for clubs. I believe there will be more clarity in the coming weeks.”

Per il Corriere dello Sport, Roma recently turned down a €40m (£34m, $45m) bid from Atlético Madrid for Kone, with the Spanish giants going on to sign Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP instead.

As a result, it’s now claimed Roma are seeking a fee of around €60m (£51m, $68m) for the 18-cap France star.

Should United meet that amount, it will take their total spend on three new midfielders to around the £136m mark (€160.5m, $184m) – decent business given the insane fees flying around this summer.

Giving United further belief that a deal is there to be done for Kone, Romano admits United have a strong bond with his agent, which could enhance their chances.

“Manchester United have an excellent relationship with the agent of Manu Kone. AS Roma are yet to receive an approach from United, we have to wait and see,” he commented.

However, if they are to secure his signature, United may need to act quickly after a report claimed one of their Premier League rivals were ready to hijack the deal.

On the subject of their next midfield signing, David Ornstein has shared the ‘clear vision’ United want from their next midfield signing.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.