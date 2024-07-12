Manchester United’s transfer window has just exploded into life with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt now close, but their business won’t stop there.

Reports suggest that sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with signing a new left-back to compete with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who have both struggled with injury problems.

Shaw made only 12 Premier League appearances last season and Malacia didn’t play a single game due to a serious knee injury, which required surgery.

Ashworth is scouring the market for left-back targets and Football Insider claims that Man Utd could make a move for out-of-favour Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon.

The Spaniard was on loan at Old Trafford for the first half of last season and made 12 appearances under Erik ten Hag, before being loaned to Brentford for the second half of the campaign.

Reguilon wouldn’t need time to settle in at Man Utd due to his past stint with the club and is available for a cut-price fee.

It’s claimed that Tottenham are willing to accept a bid of just £10m for Reguilon summer, despite paying £32m for him in 2020.

Man Utd also keen on Ben Chilwell

Ange Postecoglou has no intention of giving Reguilon another chance at Tottenham and therefore, him joining Man Utd to be a back-up option could suit all parties.

But Ashworth is still doing his due diligence on other targets and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is another player on his radar, per the report.

As we exclusively revealed last week, the Blues are prepared to sell Chilwell for the right price this summer, as well as several other players.

Chelsea need to offload unwanted players to fund their own transfer business as Enzo Maresca looks to make a strong start at the club.

Chilwell made only 13 Premier League appearances last season, largely due to injuries, and his Maresca is thought to prefer Marc Cucurella as his main left-back option.

Cucurella’s fantastic form at Euro 2024 certainly won’t have helped the 27-year-old’s chances of breaking back into the Chelsea starting XI either.

Chilwell was signed for £45m in 2020. He’s under contract until 2027, but it’s thought that the London club would be willing to accept significantly less than that for him this summer.

He wasn’t named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 and certainly needs more consistent playing time if he’s to force his way back in.

