Manchester United have contacted Athletic Club to inform them of their plans to meet the exit clause in the contract of Oihan Sancet this summer, after reports in the Spanish media revealed a worrying record-breaking route out of Old Trafford was gathering pace for Bruno Fernandes.

The talismanic Portuguese star has single-handedly saved Manchester United from even greater embarrassment this season, proving once again the best signings the club has made in the last decade. Indeed, with 19 goals and 19 assists this season from 54 appearances this season – giving him a G/A every 122.9 minutes he’s played – it is extremely unnerving to think where the club would be without him.

With Fernandes now boasting an impressive 98 goals and 86 assists in 287 appearances for the Red Devils, his importance is not lost on either Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Ruben Amorim, who have both gone public to underline why his sale simply cannot be entertained at Old Trafford.

Despite that, strong reports over the last fortnight have suggested that Fernandes could still be lured away – and with Al-Hilal having missed out on Mo Salah this summer, the Saudi Pro League side have now set their sights on the Man Utd skipper instead.

To that end, a report earlier this month claimed a record-breaking offer, worth €70million (£59m) per season would ‘tempt’ the 30-year-old into quitting Old Trafford this summer. To put into some context, Fernandes earns a yearly wage of £15.6m, so he’d be in line for a mammoth increase were he to accept the move.

To add fuel to the fire, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Al-Hilal have a staggering £510m earmarked to spend on a marquee signing this summer, which, while it would not take that much, anything over £200m would indeed set a new world-record deal.

And the story of interest from the Middle East has been given more credence by journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for GiveMeSport, who has claimed Al-Hilal are ‘ready to make a record-breaking offer’ to sign Fernandes, who is said to be their ‘top target’.

Now in light of growing fears that Fernandes could depart, Fichajes claims United have now launched a firm bid of their own to sign Sancet as his replacement – and have informed the LaLiga side they are ready to trigger the clause in his contract.

How much a deal for Oihan Sancet will cost Man Utd

Their report claims United ‘have set their sights on’ a move for the Bilbao star and he is now seen as a concrete target ‘to bolster their midfield’.

They insist United have now ‘launched a bid’ for Sancet, who has emerged as a ‘signing option in light of the possible departure’ of Fernandes, ‘whose move to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League is already gaining traction’.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the Red Devils ‘value Sancet as a suitable candidate to fill Fernandes’ role’ though there is an acknowledgement it could be tricky to secure his signing, the midfielder, with his contract running through for seven more years and through to 2032.

Nonetheless, there remains hope United can secure his signing, with the four-times capped Spain midfielder – who has contributed 17 goals and three assists this season – having a release clause in his deal set at €80m (£67.4m, $89.5m)

While some may feel a move for Sancet as a replacement for Fernandes is a downwards step, former Liverpool star and BBC Sport pundit Stephen Warnock insists United are not in a position to reject any offers for any of their players – and that includes their talismanic captain.

“No transfer is off limits for Manchester United, especially if they lose the Europa League final,” Warnock told CasinoApps. “That includes Bruno Fernandes – they will need funds, and they may see him as the lifeline to reinvest in the squad.

“I know there have been links to the Saudi Pro League, I’d hope he’s more ambitious than that. The money he’ll be on at United will be more than sufficient, but you just never know in football. United’s hand may be forced by financial constraints.”

Who is Oihan Sancet?

By Nathan Egerton

➡️ Oihan Sancet was born in Pamplona, northern Spain back in April 2000 and is now 25-years-old.

➡️ The midfielder initially started his career at Osasuna before joining Athletic Bilbao’s academy at the age of 15.

➡️ His progress was derailed when he suffered an ACL injury to his left knee at the beginning of September 2018, keeping him out for most of the 2018/19 season.

➡️ He did, however, make a full recovery and was handed his senior debut in August 2019, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 win over Barcelona.

➡️ The Spaniard scored his first goal for the first team in a 3-1 win over RCD Mallorca in June 2020.

➡️ He scored his first hat-trick in a 3-1 win over boyhood club Osasuna in January 2022. Aged 21 years and 253 days at the time, he became the youngest Athletic Bilbao player to bag a hat-trick since Julen Guerrero in 1994.

➡️ Sancet was part of the Spain Under-21 side that finished as runners-up at the 2023 UEFA European Championship, starting all six of their games and scoring in the semi-final.

➡️ He was then promoted to the senior Spain side and marked his debut with a goal in a 2-0 win over Scotland in October 2023. He now has four caps to his name.

➡️ His equalising goal against RCD Mallorca in the 2023/24 Copa del Rey final helped Athletic Bilbao end a 40-year wait for silverware.

➡️ The 25-year-old is currently the top-scoring midfielder in LaLiga in the 2024/25 season with 15 goals in 26 league appearances.