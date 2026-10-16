Man Utd explode into January race to sign electric striker with whopping €80m exit clause – report

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on signing an in-form LaLiga striker with an €80million release clause in the January transfer window, as they look to provide stronger competition for Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford.

Sesko has seen just 206 minutes of action so far this season, after struggling with a recurring shin injury that also saw him sidelined last season.

That has led to Michael Carrick using a combination of Mateus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo through the middle in what has been Man Utd’s worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years.

Things did not get much better in midweek as the 10-man Red Devils crashed to a Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid, in a game where they created numerous chances but failed to take them.

And now a fresh report has emerged claiming that United have been sending officials to Spain to keep a close eye on Real Betis frontman Troy Parrott.

The Republic of Ireland international’s performances for Betis and the national team have been making headlines, after he swapped a prolific stint in the Netherlands with AZ for a move to LaLiga over the summer.

Parrott graduated from Tottenham Hotspur’s academy but failed to make the breakthrough in north London, before eventually excelling in the Dutch Eredivsie.

After joining AZ in 2024, the 24-year-old managed 20 goals and five assists in his debut season and topped that with a spectacular haul of 31 goals and 12 assists last term – stats that secured Parrott a €20m move to Betis.

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Man Utd weighing up Parrott swoop

So far this season, Parrott has two goals and chalked up an assist in six outings for Betis, while also nocthed three times for the Republic of Ireland during the recent international break.

There were reports of Tottenham Hotspur looking to bring Parrott back to the club in 2027, given their current goalscoring issues, but that looks highly unlikely.

And now a report from Fichero states that the striker’s impressive displays have ‘sparked serious interest’ from United in securing his services.

The report claims that the Red Devils are looking for a striker with ‘potential, capable of creating an immediate impact’ and that Parrott’s ‘link-up play, physical strength and clinical finishing’ are all attributes that United admire.

Indeed, Old Trafford chiefs are reported to have sent scouts to watch Parrott in action for Betis, both in LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

Parrott is currently contracted until 2031, and while Transfermarkt values him at at €20m, it’s reported that the frontman has a release clause of €80m, and that Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo will refer to this for any suitors.

In terms of a January swoop, the report adds that much will depend on Sesko’s physical state and form at that time, with United potentially pulling the trigger if his injury issues persist.

In addition to Parrott, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed earlier this week that a red-hot Croatian striker is also on the club’s radar.

We also revealed last month that the Red Devils also have an interest in a German star, who just this week scored an impressive Champions League hat-trick.

Meanwhile, sources can reveal that Carrick willing to unleash Lisandro Martinez at Leeds as Man Utd reach final decision on his disciplinary row.