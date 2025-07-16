Two separate sources have confirmed Manchester United are exploring a move for Nicolas Jackson and Chelsea’s stance on selling the striker has emerged.

Man Utd will put greater emphasis on signing a new starting striker if and when they complete their move for Bryan Mbeumo. Personal terms are not an issue with the Brentford ace, but agreeing a transfer fee is.

United’s last bid for Mbeumo totalling £62.5m was lodged well over a fortnight ago. A third bid continues to be rumoured, though as yet has not been tabled.

Irrespective of whether United laMbeumo or not, a new frontman to lead the line is wanted.

Liam Delap ultimately chose to join Chelsea over United due to their ability to offer Champions League football. A much-touted reunion between Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres fell flat after the striker gave total priority to Arsenal.

BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal finalise ‘total’ Viktor Gyokeres agreement with medical set after ‘hours of high tension’

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is a player of interest to the Red Devils, but at 29 years of age he’d only represent a short-term solution.

Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt is admired but valued at a lofty €100m. United are also running out of time to sign Ekitike with the Frenchman a key part in the developing saga involving Alexander Isak. TEAMtalk understands Ekitike’s future lays at St. James’ Park, thus heightening the chances of Isak moving to Anfield.

As such, both Sky Sports and The Times have now confirmed Man Utd are weighing up a move for Chelsea’s 24-year-old Nicolas Jackson.

Taking to X, Sky reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, wrote: “Number of clubs keeping eye on Nicolas Jackson’s situation at Chelsea. Told Manchester United among them.

“Focus currently on Bryan Mbeumo and sales. Villa boss Unai Emery long-term admirer. Gave him debut at Villarreal. AC Milan keen but gap in valuation.”

A separate update from The Times also confirmed Jackson is on Man Utd’s shortlist and also shed light on Chelsea’s transfer intentions…

Chelsea will sell… for the right price

The Times insisted Chelsea will not force Jackson out, though he is by no means untouchable.

In other words, the Blues would cash in for the right price and especially so if they land another recognised striker.

Despite signing Delap and Joao Pedro, Chelsea are still exploring the market for another centre-forward. Further additions out wide are also on the agenda despite securing Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed the Blues are still maintaining contacts with Alejandro Garnacho who has approval to leave Man Utd.

Jackson is highly unlikely to be a regular starter if remaining at Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, The Times stated there is an expectation he would still feature semi-regularly with Enzo Maresca ‘likely to rotate his strikers.’

As such, only a ‘sizeable offer’ from Man Utd or any other suitor will be enough to get Chelsea’s green light.

What price point Chelsea would deem satisfactory was not made clear. The Daily Mail recently claimed Chelsea value Jackson at £100m, though that valuation should be taken with a tractor-load of salt.

Prior reporting from Fabrizio Romano in June suggested Chelsea value Jackson at a much more realistic £50m.

Latest Man Utd news – Aston Villa & Brighton stars next…

🔴⚫️ Man Utd in talks to sign Aston Villa AND Brighton stars after Mbeumo

🔴⚫️ Liverpool target ‘shock’ Man Utd raid for £325,000-a-week forward

🔴⚫️ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

📊 Nicolas Jackson a clear upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund