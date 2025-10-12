TRUE cost of huge Man Utd signing in 2026 revealed, as cut-price £60m claims laughed off

Claims Manchester United can seal a signing Ruben Amorim craves for just £60m have been laughed off, with TEAMtalk exclusively learning the true cost of doing business.

The bulk of Man Utd’s summer spend went towards overhauling their attacking ranks. When 2026 rolls around, a new right wing-back along with a striker to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko will be sought. However, the majority of the outlay will come in midfield.

The Red Devils will sign one and more probably two high profile central midfielders. It’s no secret Man Utd intend to go back in for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, but they also want Adam Wharton.

The classy Crystal Palace and England ace, 21, has been identified as a player who can replicate the defensive qualities of Casemiro, but also add so much more when in possession.

A recent report from the Daily Star claimed Amorim has greenlit the move and United believe a deal can be struck for around £60m.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has been informed £60m will not get the deal done – and it won’t come close.

“I don’t see why they would sell him for £60m to Man United,” said Jones. “They are in a position where they could get more and they know that.

“United are getting to a stage where they need to replace players in that area of the field and we have been seeing Casemiro get a lot of starts, which was not really expected to be the plan.

“The thing is, Casemiro actually fits the role Amorim is looking for quite well, so maybe he looks for a new version of that.

“That’s where Wharton fits. He can do more than just play how Casemiro does right now, but equally United like that he could slot in.

“United are not the only team interested in Wharton. If he leaves in the summer it’ll most likely be a record departure fee – topping what they sold Eze for.

“He is 21 and has a long contract and often when I have made checks on this situation, my contacts mention Declan Rice’s fee from when he joined Arsenal.

“I’m not saying he will reach £100million but they have every reason to believe they can push upwards of the £67.5m they got for Eze.”

Latest Man Utd news – Zirkzee wants OUT…

In other news, Roma are mobilising for the January signing of a United star who has decided enough is enough and it’s time to jump ship.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has verified claims Man Utd had struck a club-to-club agreement to sign an Arsenal star.

Finally, TEAMtalk has taken a close look at how Man Utd’s line-up has changed across Ruben Amorim’s first 50 matches in charge.

Man Utd QUIZ: Most expensive signing each year (2015-present)