True Rashford feelings on Amorim arrival and Ten Hag sack revealed, with Man Utd winger expecting radical change

Marcus Rashford is thrilled at the prospect of Ruben Amorim becoming Manchester United’s new manager and believes he can help turn his poor form around, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

A deal has been agreed between Man Utd and Sporting CP and it’s believed that the Portuguese coach will take charge after the November international break.

Barring any twists, Amorim should be in the dugout for the Red Devils’ clash against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on the 24th of November.

As we reported on Tuesday, the response to Amorim’s pending appointment at Old Trafford has been overwhelmingly positive from the Man Utd squad. They view him as a modern, forward-thinking manager who can bring the team in line with their Premier League rivals.

The Man Utd board have emphasized to Amorim that they expect him to improve Man Utd’s players, particularly the new signings, but also those whose form dipped under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford certainly fits into the latter category and we understand that Amorim is confident he can get the England international playing at his best again.

Sources say Man Utd’s soon-to-be new manager ‘greatly appreciates’ Rashford’s ability to play in all attacking positions and believes he can improve his performances significantly in the short-term and help him regain his confidence.

Rashford pleased to see the back of Ten Hag – sources

TEAMtalk sources state that Rashford is ‘very happy’ that Amorim is set to be appointed as the new Man Utd boss and believes he can help his career flourish once again.

The 27-year-old’s primary goal is to return to his previous high levels with the Red Devils and has welcomed the change in management, convinced that not only him but the whole team can benefit from it.

Many members of the Man Utd squad were sad to see Ten Hag sacked but accept it was the correct decision. Rashford’s relationship with Ten Hag was initially very good, but some disagreements over the last few months led to their relationship breaking down somewhat.

That is part of the reason why the winger is happy to see Amorim replace the Dutchman, as he believed a breath of fresh air was required for Man Utd to move forward.

Rashford has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent months and TEAMtalk can confirm that Paris Saint-Germain have been keeping close tabs on his situation, along with Marseille and Bayern Munich.

PSG are Rashford’s biggest admirers, but Man Utd’s position is very clear that they have absolutely no plans to sell him and are in a strong position given he’s under contract until 2028.

With Amorim convinced that Rashford can become one of the most dangerous attacking players in the Premier League once again, everything points towards the forward being at the centre of Man Utd’s project for a long time.

