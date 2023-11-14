True Ratcliffe stance on Ten Hag sack revealed, as ruthless Man Utd adopt no-nonsense approach

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s inner thoughts on the idea of sacking Erik ten Hag have surfaced, while Manchester United have cancelled a pre-arranged meeting amid a new and ruthless stance on their manager, according to a report.

Ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager has seemingly come under threat this term. United have been feast or famine thus far, either winning or losing every single game they’ve played. Their record across all competitions this season stands at nine wins, zero draws and nine defeats.

However, United have won four of their last five in the Premier League, with the sole exception the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The upturn in league form – even if performances have still underwhelmed – appears to have lifted the pressure on the under-fire Dutchman.

However, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in the club, uncertainty still pervades Ten Hag’s position.

According to a new update from ESPN, Ratcliffe’s partial takeover could be finalised ‘as early as this week’.

The British businessman is set to assume full control of all sporting matters at the club. As such, major change could be on the horizon.

But per the report, Ten Hag does not appear to be in the firing line for the time being at least.

Ratcliffe thoughts on Ten Hag sack

ESPN stated United’s dip in form this year has been ‘alarming’ for Ratcliffe. Nonetheless, both he and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford ‘have been impressed by the job done by Ten Hag since he took over as manager in 2022’.

Ten Hag helped United lift their first piece of major silverware since 2017 last season. Aside from winning the EFL Cup, Ten Hag also guided the Red Devils back into the Champions League on his first attempt.

As such, the Dutchman is set to be spared when Ratcliffe’s partial takeover is ratified, though others might not be so lucky.

ESPN add Ratcliffe and Brailsford have taken a particularly ‘dim view’ on the club’s recruitment in recent years.

As such, Ratcliffe is ‘keen to implement measures to improve the way the club work in the transfer market.’

Among the first steps that could be taken is removing football director John Murtough who is already coming under heavy scrutiny.

In any case, the report focuses on Ten Hag and the decision-makers currently in place at Old Trafford are backing the Dutchman.

Man Utd cancel meeting; refuse to meet agents

Indeed, it’s noted Man Utd recently cancelled a pre-arranged meeting with an agent amid concerns the conversation would funnel towards replacing Ten Hag.

The agent – who was not named in the piece – is known to have a high profile and out of work manager among his list of clients.

But rather than let the agent dictate the conversation which would inevitably lean towards the topic of Ten Hag being replaced, United simply cancelled the meeting before it ever took place.

That is not due to be a one-off, with ESPN then confirming ‘Manchester United bosses are refusing to meet agents if they believe they are trying to pitch clients to replace Erik ten Hag as manager’.

