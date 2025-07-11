A fresh report claims that Manchester United ‘will sign’ Bryan Mbeumo this summer, despite rumours that the Brentford man is ‘growing frustrated’ at the lack of progress with the transfer and suggestions that it could even collapse.

Having made an explosive start to the summer window with the capture of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, United have largely stalled when it comes to bringing in top talent that can impact Ruben Amorim’s starting XI.

Highly-rated Cerro Porteno youngster Diego Leon has arrived, along with young talents Harley Emsden-James and Enzo KanaBiyik, who completed his switch on Thursday. However, it’s the proposed addition of Mbeumo that remains the focus of most Man Utd fans.

The Red Devils have had two bids rejected for Mbeumo so far, with the Bees standing firm over their £65million valuation, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the situation recently – revealing the same stance that TEAMtalk transfer expert Fraser Forster has delivered all along when it comes to Mbeumo’s preference for a move.

Romano said: “I can guarantee to you again this week, Man United, fully focused on Bryan Mbeumo deal with Brentford, with conversations still underway, with Man United’s absolute focus being on Mbeumo, with a player still waiting for Manchester United as a top priority.

“So they keep advancing. They keep working on this deal for Mbeumo. There is still an agreement to reach with Brentford, but I’m told that the conversations are ongoing to try to reach this agreement and let the player travel and complete his move. So Man United keep working on Bryan Mbeumo as absolute priority.”

And now, well-informed Football Insider senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists that Mbeumo “will be a Manchester United player for the start of next season”.

O’Rourke said: “I don’t think there’s any real panic from Manchester United over the pursuit of Brian Mbeumo – the key here is that the player wants the move.

“Brentford have obviously rejected two offers so far of around £60million – they’re going to try and get as much as they possibly can.

“I still expect a deal for Mbeumo to go through, probably meet somewhere in the middle around £62–63million pounds.

“Brentford will look to get more [money] up front because they’ll need it to try and replace him – it’s not going to be cheap to find a replacement for Mbeumo because we know how key he is for them.

“Talks are ongoing between the two clubs and I fully expect this move to go through, and that Bryan Mbeumo will be a Manchester United player for the start of next season.”

➡️ The brilliant Man Utd XI for 2025/26 with three more signings to follow Cunha and Mbeumo

Ferdinand fires warning over Mbeumo delays

Meanwhile, United legend Rio Ferdinand has told his old club to get a move on when it comes to completing a deal for Mbeumo, or face looking like a laughing stock.

Speaking on his Rio Presents YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “[Mbeumo] has told Tottenham, he’s told Brentford that he only wants to join Manchester United.

“So Man Utd and Brentford have to come together and find a way of… well, Man Utd have to find a way of meeting Brentford’s valuation. I think the proposal is £55m with £7.5m add-ons. That doesn’t seem to be enough, maybe, for Brentford, but I think Man Utd have to get this done.

“I think it’s been in the news for far too long to get to a situation where you get to the end of the window and it doesn’t happen.

“I think that would be a custard, egg on your face situation for Man United, unless they go and get someone else, another striker. Who have they got waiting in the wings as an alternative?”

Ferdinand’s concerns could soon be appeased, judging by O’Rourke’s comments, but it just remains to be long it takes for United to finally complete what has become one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer window so far.

Latest Man Utd news: Sancho exit agreed / Amorim eyes striker swoop

🔴⚫ Man Utd AGREE to sell for eye-watering loss as star says yes to joining Euro giants – report

🔴⚫ £43m star waiting for Man Utd confirmation before travelling for Real Madrid medical

🔴⚫ Ruben Amorim ‘wants’ £60m exemplary striker at Man Utd to complete exciting ‘vision’

Mbeumo 2024/stats highlight quality