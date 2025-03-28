Truths behind Southampton plans to sell ‘£100m’ Man Utd target Tyler Dibling

Manchester United are reportedly being quoted £100million if they pursue their interest in Southampton’s Tyler Dibling in the summer transfer window, although TEAMtalk can reveal there is a different transfer fee in play for the exciting winger.

The 19-year-old attacker has been one of the few shining lights for Saints in a disastrous season on the south coast as they currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table with just two wins from 29 games.

Their relegation fate is expected to be sealed in early April after their move to replace Russell Martin with Ivan Juric failed to produce the uplift in form that the club had hoped for.

And with Southampton already resigned to life back in England’s second tier, thoughts have now turned towards potential departures – the most high-profile of which is talented teenager Dibling.

TT understands that Tottenham failed with an approach for the player in the January window, having been quoted a figure of around £55million they thought was too excessive.

However, United now appear to be the firm favourites to beat out their transfer rivals – a list that also includes Manchester City and Newcastle – although they will have suffered a massive shock given an update on Dibling’s price tag that emerged on Wednesday.

A report from the Daily Telegraph claimed that Saints are now demanding £100m (€120m / $129m) for any Dibling suitors, as they are reluctant to let a player leave who they believe can help fire them straight back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, TT insider Fraser Fletcher has told us that while £100m is the price being banded around publically, privately Southampton will find it hard to turn down an offer closer to £60m (€65m / $77m).

Dibling stock on the rise despite Southampton struggles

Stats-wise, Dibling does certainly not appear to be a £100m player, having scored just four times in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, while his only two assists in the campaign so far came in the Carabao Cup.

However, Dibling’s all-round performances have seen him become one of the top one talents in the Premier League, with his direct style and ability to play in multiple forward positions incredibly attractive to suitors.

The majority of Dibling’s appearances this term have come on the right wing, but he can also play through the middle and has also lined up for Saints in a No.10 role.

That sort of versatility is valued highly by the likes of Ruben Amorim at United and Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham – the two clubs most likely to be in the battle for the winger comes the summer.

The Red Devils are expected to have a major overhaul of their forward line this summer, with Dibling expected to figure in that mix-up after Amorim looks for his side to bounce back from a disastrous domestic campaign – something that can also be said for Spurs.

To that end, Dibling will be very much one of the players to watch this summer as he continues his upwards trajectory, with TT keeping across all updates on the player’s future.

