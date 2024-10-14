Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly been advised that legendary French star Zinedine Zidane WILL accept any approach by the Reds Devils to install him as manager amid claims Erik ten Hag has been set a deadline to save his job.

The Red Devils have stumbled their way through the opening weeks of the new season, sitting just 14th with two wins from seven Premier League games so far heading into the latest international break. And with Manchester United nearer the relegation places that they are top four, both in terms of points won and the place they occupy, the pressure has been well and truly ramped up on the beleaguered Dutchman.

And while we understand that Ten Hag has now lost the support of Ratcliffe, who has made clear his wish to remove him as manager, the United board decided to stand by their man, for now, during this week’s executive board meeting held in INEOS’s head office in central London.

The 54-year-old is not out of the woods yet, though, and the sack could arrive if an immediate improvement is not made and before the November international break.

As we have consistently reported, Ratcliffe has made clear from the offset that he sees Thomas Tuchel as the ideal candidate to revive the club’s flagging fortunes. And while the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss rejected the job over the summer, it is our understanding that he would now be willing to take on the role.

However, according to the Daily Express, Ratcliffe has been advised by close associate and fellow United director Jean-Claude Blanc that a move for Zidane will also be successful with the latter convinced he can persuade the French legend to move to Old Trafford.

Zidane has been out of work since departing Real Madrid for the second time in May 2021 and has been waiting for the right opportunity to return to management.

And with links to both the France national job and PSG yet to come to fruition, it’s reported that Ratcliffe has now been persuaded to make a move to bring Zidane to United instead.

Per the report, Zidane’s change of heart comes after learning Didier Deschamps has changed his stance about leaving as Les Bleus coach and is now determined to lead them through at least the 2026 World Cup campaign.

And there is no doubt that the three-time winning Champions League coach would have the respect of the United stars given his legendary status in the game both as a player and as a coach.

However, despite the reports that Blanc has already made contact with Zidane, we understand that Tuchel very much remains United’s first choice, given his willingness to return to the Premier League and help revive their fortunes.

The 51-year-old held talks with Ratcliffe over the summer but declared himself not yet ready to return to the game. But after taking it easy for the last few months, Tuchel is now understood to be eager to get back into football and we can confirm that recent talk linking him to the England job, while being something he would be open to, have been leaked to help push United into gear.

And while the decision to remove Ten Hag as manager was not taken this week, a change could well happen by the time the November international break rolls around.

The final say on whether to stick or twist this week was made jointly by chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth. And while the Dutchman retains their support for now, Ten Hag has been warned that an immediate improvement is required and that failure to do so will lead to his removal as manager.

United return to action on Saturday with a clash against Brentford at Old Trafford – effectively seen as a must-win game for the Dutchman, before they face Fenerbahce in the Europa League, before travelling to West Ham on Sunday week. In total, United play seven times before the next international break and a failure to get positive results – and performances from the players – in the majority of them will likely prove fatal.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski has opened up on how he could have ended up signing for Manchester United this summer – and on the role Bruno Fernandes could have had in bringing the Pole to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are once again being linked with a move for Eberechi Eze, with Fabrizio Romano both confirming their interest in the Crystal Palace attacker and having provided some key information about the exit clause that exists in his Selhurst Park contract.

However, they are far from the only Premier League side keen on his services and amid an admission from Eagles chairman Steve Parrish that the 26-year-old will likely move on in 2025.

On the outgoings front, a report on Sunday claims United are also ready to offload Harry Maguire in 2025 – and have stuck a new and tempting price on his head in an attempt to attract suitors.

While Ten Hag’s struggles are clear to most, his record as United boss compares favourably when compared to every other man to occupy the Red Devils hot seat since the Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, with the exception of Jose Mourinho.

Like the Portuguese firebrand, Ten Hag has also delivered two trophies for United, making them the two-joint most successful managers in the 11 years that have passed since Fergie called time on his Old Trafford dynasty.