Tuchel says yes to Man Utd with Ten Hag sack date set, as three big factors lure German to Old Trafford

Several sources have confirmed Thomas Tuchel would accept the Manchester United job if offered, while reports have detailed why the German is sold on managing the Red Devils and when Erik ten Hag could be sacked.

Injuries have unquestionably been a mitigating factor, though it cannot be argued Man Utd’s season has been a disastrous one.

The Red Devils have set an unwanted club record for most defeats suffered in a single Premier League season with 13. Finishing eighth – where United currently reside – would be the club’s worst ever finish in the EPL era.

What’s more, failure to win the FA Cup on May 25 could result in Man Utd missing out on European football altogether next season.

The heat is on incumbent boss Erik ten Hag amid rampant speculation he’ll pay the price for overseeing a woeful campaign.

His tactics have been branded embarrassing and boring by the brother of a current United star. Furthermore, United legend Paul Scholes and former frontman Michael Owen both suggested Ten Hag’s time should be up.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, several members of United’s squad already believe Ten Hag’s fate is sealed.

However, the newspaper stated the Dutchman will be allowed to see out the season, meaning he will lead the side out for the FA Cup final at Wembley.

But even victory in the capital might not be enough to save Ten Hag’s job. If axed, it would be reminiscent of when former boss Louis van Gaal was sacked mere days after winning the FA Cup back in 2016.

Tuchel wants Man Utd job

In the event United do call time on Ten Hag’s stint in Manchester, Thomas Tuchel is more than willing to fill the void.

Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich this summer, though may do so with a Champions League trophy in the bank. Bayern square off against Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie tonight with the scores locked at 2-2. The winner of that contest will enter the final as heavy favourites against Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg recently revealed ‘loose contact’ between Man Utd and Tuchel is already bubbling away in the background. Official discussions between the 50-year-old and Man Utd are yet to take place, though that may be just a matter of time.

Tuchel is desperate to return to England and would say yes to both Chelsea or Man Utd. Whoever makes the first move may well be the ones to bring Tuchel back to these shores.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the trusted David Ornstein said of Tuchel’s United intentions: “When you’re looking at these candidates, or potential candidates, our understanding is that Thomas Tuchel does want that job if there’s a vacancy.

“For example, there will be others who are talked about – the likes of Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and plenty more besides. I don’t know of the shortlist that has apparently been drawn up.

“But the appeal of Manchester United to coaches and managers across the world is not going to go away because they’ve had a dip.”

TEAMtalk’s own sources have been able to confirm Tuchel will say yes to the Red Devils if an offer is made.

Furthermore, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg detailed three reasons why Tuchel is attracted to United despite their recent struggles.

Man Utd “tradition, quality and power” attracts Tuchel

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “[Tuchel] is tempted to get Manchester United back on track should Erik ten Hag leave the club in summer.

“But there are still no concrete discussions! Taking over Manchester United with its tradition, quality and power is a big goal of Tuchel.

“However, he also does not rule out a return to Chelsea because he does not see his mission there as finished yet.”

The likes of Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate have also been linked with succeeding Ten Hag at United.

Nonetheless, what is clear is United still retain the prestige to attract managers of a higher calibre such as Tuchel and the German won’t hesitate to jump into the United cauldron.

