Manchester United will hold a further round of talks with RB Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko on Thursday morning as they aim to wrap up his signing quickly, while Ruben Amorim and Co. have already identified their next target once a deal for the Slovenian striker is secured.

The Red Devils have beaten Newcastle in the race to sign the in-demand Slovenian striker, who has been hot property all summer. While the Magpies have at this point presented the better financial package for Sesko to the Bundesliga side, the 22-year-old frontman – nicknamed The Beast for his imposing 6ft 5in frame and ability to terrorise defenders – has made it clear that he favours the move to Manchester United.

As it stands, United have so far lodged a bid worth €80million (£69.8m) plus add-ons, with transfer insider Ben Jacobs stating United are “advancing on reaching an agreement,” and with Sacha Tavolieri providing a timeline on when he expects the huge transfer to go through.

And while Fabrizio Romano has revealed Sesko has reached ‘total agreement’ on personal terms with United, there is still some work to do over reaching a 100% club-to-club agreement over the transfer fee.

Providing the latest, the Italian journalist says there are two issues to resolve over that package, with talks due to resume on Thursday morning.

Taking to X, he stated:“Manchester United and RB Leipzig, in direct talks again to adjust fee package and add-ons, trying to get it done ASAP.

“Follows Sesko’s decision to join MUFC as revealed last night with personal terms agreed. Sesko will train separately until the deal is done… ready to fly.”

He later added on his Here We Go YouTube channel: “There is a growing confidence at Manchester United that this will get done. Sesko has agreed the deal and agreed all the personal terms over the move on a deal to June 2030. Sesko is ready to sign his contract.

“The deal is in the final stages and the player is ready to travel to undergo medical tests. It’s in the final stages of agreement and it could be done at any moment. It is never easy to negotiate big transfers with RB Leipzig, so negotiations are ongoing.”

Currently behind Newcastle’s offer, United are now ready to adjust their offer slightly to get a deal over the line.

“They are working on the structure of the deal, improving the proposals, but Manchester United are on the right way to agreeing the deal with all parties involved.”

Manchester United soon hope to reach Benjamin Sesko transfer agreement

Two follow-up posts on X from Florian Plettenberg also provided more details on what to expect in Thursday morning’s transfer talks between the clubs.

Writing at midnight (August 7, 00.00), the Sky Germany reporter stated: ‘No agreement between RB Leipzig and Manchester United regarding Benjamin Sesko as of now. New rounds of negotiations are scheduled for Thursday.

‘Sesko to MUFC – the deal is still on. However, a bit more patience is still required.’

And in a follow-up post at 6.08am, he further added: ‘New negotiations between RB Leipzig and Manchester United are already scheduled for this morning, aimed at reaching an agreement over Benjamin Sesko.

‘It’s not an easy deal, but it’s understood that all parties remain optimistic that the transfer to Manchester United will go through.’

Man Utd transfer latest: Prem midfielder the next target after Sesko; 17 y/o Serie A striker wanted

Meanwhile, United already know their next striker target after Benjamin Sesko, with both Romano and David Ornstein revealing that contact has been made over a deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Though United have approached the Seagulls, the report suggests the move has been deemed unrealistic, with the south coast club ready to dig their heels in and prevent his sale going through.

Confirmation of interest in Baleba, who is seen as the perfect addition to their midfield, comes after Rio Ferdinand last month strongly advised the Red Devils to go hard and spend big money on the 21-year-old Cameroon midfielder.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly willing to ‘pay whatever’ a Serie A side asks for their 17-year-old striker, who is attracting ‘significant interest’ from the Red Devils and several other clubs.

