Two bids to arrive for Man Utd star as ambitious club eyes fantastic double deal with Arsenal signing

Fulham are ready to come back in with a new offer for Manchester United star Scott McTominay, though they are not the only side interested in the midfielder, as per reports.

McTominay made 43 appearances for Man Utd last season and chipped in with 10 goals and three assists, with some of those goals crucial to keeping Erik ten Hag in his job as manager. Despite McTominay’s emergence as a real threat late in games, he is at risk of being sold by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Scotland international is in a similar position to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as Man Utd are looking to sell both players to make room in the squad and give them added transfer funds to bring in some top new signings.

McTominay has been linked with clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, but it is Fulham who have put themselves at the front of the queue to snap him up.

DON’T MISS – The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move

Earlier this month, Fulham started the bidding for the Man Utd academy graduate at less than £30million. But this was rejected as Ratcliffe is holding out for at least £30m to sell him.

According to Sky Sports, Fulham have drawn up an ‘improved offer’ for McTominay which will soon be sent to Man Utd. It is unclear exactly how much this new proposal is worth, but it will undoubtedly get closer to Man Utd’s £30m+ asking price.

Although, Fulham must be wary as other clubs remain in the mix to land the 27-year-old. Reports emerging from Turkey state that Super Lig giants Galatasaray are preparing a bid of their own for McTominay, with the transfer race now getting very exciting.

Galatasaray have been tipped to bid for McTominay on several occasions this year and their vice-president, Ibrahim Hatipoglu, even confirmed the club’s interest earlier this month.

Man Utd transfers: Scott McTominay a wanted man

Fulham fans will be pleased to hear though that their club remains in pole position to agree a deal, as Galatasaray are not willing to offer as much money as the Cottagers.

McTominay will likely be sad to leave Old Trafford, having spent his entire career with Man Utd after coming through their youth ranks. But a transfer away from Man Utd will allow McTominay to start more regularly.

Plus, his sale will give Man Utd extra funds as they try to add Manuel Ugarte to Ten Hag’s midfield ranks.

It could end up being a brilliant summer for Fulham, as McTominay is not the only star from a ‘Big Six’ club they are confident of landing.

Fulham recently entered talks with Arsenal for Emile Smith Rowe and it emerged on Monday that the two clubs have reached a transfer agreement.

The Cottagers are poised to pay Arsenal an initial £27m for Smith Rowe, plus an extra £7m in potential add-ons. Smith Rowe will now undergo a medical and sign his new contract before officially joining Marco Silva’s side.

READ MORE – Sources: Rangers in talks over Man Utd signing but big obstacle must be overcome