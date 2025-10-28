Two big Man Utd transfers in January possible despite claims they’ll be ‘blocked’

A report claims Manchester United will block two big transfers in January, one of which involves Kobbie Mainoo, but there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

Man Utd are on the charge under Ruben Amorim, winning three successive matches in the Premier League and four of their last five.

However, not all at Old Trafford are in high spirits right now, with Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee disgruntled at their lack of opportunities.

The absence of a European campaign along with United’s early exit from the League Cup means the club’s fixture list is sparser than ever.

Opportunities for fringe players are in short supply and the need to rotate the regular starters has been greatly reduced.

That is dismal news for Mainoo and Zirkzee who both see the writing on the wall regarding their World Cup hopes. Neither are likely to be included in the England and Netherlands squads respectively if they aren’t playing regularly at club level.

Mainoo requested to leave via the loan route in the final days of the summer window. His exit request was denied by United.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, is expected to request a loan exit of his own in January, according to The Mirror. The frontman is open to joining another Premier League side, with Everton and West Ham both showing interest.

But according to the latest from The Sun, Man Utd won’t allow either player to go thanks in large part to the Africa Cup of Nations.

More to the story than meets the eye?

Man Utd are set to lose Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo for up to a month.

Mazraoui (Morocco), Amad (Ivory Coast) and Mbeumo (Cameroon) are all shoo-ins to be selected for their respective squads and all three of their countries have qualified.

Accordingly, Man Utd will be light on numbers during the tournament and The Sun state this is why Man Utd will ‘block’ Mainoo and Zirkzee from leaving in January.

But while that may well be accurate for the first half of the month, it’s important to remember the winter window stays open until February 2.

AFCON kicks off slightly earlier than usual this year and runs from December 21 to January 18.

As such, the trio will all be back in Manchester while there’s roughly two weeks remaining in the window. Of course, if their respective countries bow out of the competition before the final, the players will return home even sooner.

It therefore seems strange for The Sun to rule Mainoo and Zirkzee out from leaving in the next window given the primary reason they’re making that claim is because of AFCON, which isn’t the deal-breaker it appears on first glance.

Latest Man Utd news – Midfielder says NO / Rashford insight / Shock striker signing advancing

In other news, a central midfielder was rejected the chance to join Man Utd in January. The reason behind the snub is a humbling one for the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, reports have revealed what Man Utd really think of Marcus Rashford’s overwhelmingly successful loan spell at Barcelona so far.

Finally, Man Utd are in ‘concrete negotiations’ for a striker signing and the new frontman could arrive as early as January.

VOTE: How much is Kobbie Mainoo REALLY worth? ⤵️