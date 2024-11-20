Two huge Man Utd stars ‘fighting for their futures,’ with Amorim to show ruthless streak

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim ‘will not indulge’ big names who don’t perform, with a report highlighting two stars who are ‘fighting for their futures’ at Old Trafford for very different reasons.

Amorim guided former club Sporting CP to two Primeira Liga titles despite the club often selling his highest profile players each year. Indeed, the likes of Pedro Porro, Nuno Mendes, Manuel Ugarte and Joao Palhinha were all sold for huge profits on Amorim’s watch, though the 39-year-old continued to churn out title-winning teams.

According to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, Amorim is not a manager who will sit idly by if the bigger names he’s inherited at Man Utd under-deliver.

As such, two high profile players – Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford – were described as ‘fighting for their Man Utd futures more than anyone else under Ruben Amorim.’

Shaw’s issue primarily relates to his inability to stay fit. The 34-cap England international could thrive in an advanced left wing-back role under Amorim, though only if he keeps the injuries at bay.

What’s more, the fact Man Utd are actively exploring moves for a new left-sided defender is an early indication Shaw faces an uphill struggle to prove he can be relied upon. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth are both in Man Utd’s sights.

Rashford’s problem is an altogether different one. The forward has no issues staying fit, though his form and attacking output have dropped off a cliff since the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

GiveMeSport claimed both Rashford and Shaw have ‘more to prove than anyone.’ They also declared Amorim ‘isn’t the type of coach who will indulge Rashford or keep picking him when performances on the pitch don’t warrant his inclusion.’

That was a criticism levelled at former boss Erik ten Hag who seemed powerless to arrest Rashford’s decline. Per the report, Amorim’s solution if Rashford can’t rediscover his form will be to dispense with the attacker rather than blindly persevere.

Rashford to get opportunity as central striker

During Amorim’s early training sessions Rashford appears to have been deployed as the central striker in his customary 3-4-3 formation.

That would suggest Rashford will be given the chance to put right the wrongs of the last 16 months. It also echoes prior claims that Amorim is unconvinced by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in particular and will select Rashford as his preferred No 9.

However, if Rashford fails to make the grade, his future will come under the microscope at season’s end. At that point, Man Utd may well be in the market for a blockbuster addition at centre-forward.

Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – whose four goals for Sweden last night brought his tally for club and country this season to 32 – has been heavily linked with reuniting with Amorim at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, reports in Italy claim Man Utd are ready to serve up Zirkzee as bait in a cash-plus-player proposal for Victor Osimhen.

