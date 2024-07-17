Fabrizio Romano has given his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to two major Manchester United transfers, and various reports state as many as NINE more deals could cross the line in a monumental summer window at Old Trafford.

It’s shaping up to be one of the most important summers in the recent history of Man Utd. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford wasted little time putting who they have deemed the ‘best in class’ in senior positions.

Dan Ashworth (sporting director), Jason Wilcox (technical director), Omar Berrada (CEO) and Christopher Vivell (director of global talent) have all been brought to the club.

With the hierarchy overhauled, attention quickly turned to revamping a squad that on the whole, has underperformed.

Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams, Omari Forson and Anthony Martial have all departed as free agents.

Regarding permanent sales, left-back Alvaro Fernandez joined Benfica after the Portuguese giant activated their €6m option to buy.

Elsewhere, Willy Kambwala was sold to Villarreal for €10m and Donny van de Beek joined Girona in a heavily incentivised deal.

On the arrivals front, Joshua Zirkzee’s move from Bologna crossed the line last Sunday. The Dutch striker cost €42.5m to sign and that fee will be paid in instalments over the next three years.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, two more transfers – one an arrival and the other an exit – will soon be announced.

Man Utd to sign Leny Yoro and sell Mason Greenwood

Taking to X, the trusted reporter gave his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to the signing of Lille centre-back, Leny Yoro.

Romano wrote: “Leny Yoro to Manchester United, here we go! Deal in place after first part of medical completed.

“More tests to follow then he’s ready to sign five year deal valid until June 2029. Lille and Man United have all documents set for deal worth €50m plus several add-ons.”

The exact fee United will pay is €62m (€52m plus €10m in add-ons). United will also hold a club option for a sixth season in Yoro’s contract.

Man Utd have pulled off a monumental coup in bringing Yoro to Old Trafford after blitzing Real Madrid.

Yoro’s strong preference had been to sign with the Spanish giants, though Man Utd made a huge effort to convince Yoro to move to Old Trafford after agreeing to pay a fee far beyond what Real Madrid were prepared to pay.

Furthermore, Romano confirmed Mason Greenwood’s transfer to French side Marseille is also on the cusp of completion.

Taking to X once more, Romano stated: “Mason Greenwood to Olympique Marseille, here we go!

“Deal in place between all parties. OM have booked private flight for Mason to land in Marseille, undergo medical tests and sign.

“Deal valid until June 2029. Man United to receive €30m package plus 50 percent sell-on clause.”

The sale of Greenwood will be extra lucrative for Man Utd given he’s a homegrown player. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

NINE MORE transfers coming

Yoro will soon become summer signing number two, though three further additions are in the works. Furthermore, reports claim as many as six exits could materialise too.

Regarding the additions, Man Utd still aim to sign a second centre-back after Yoro. The two players they’ll choose from are Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt, with the Everton man understood to be their favoured option.

Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with Branthwaite and must pay £70m to agree a deal with Everton. United have seen two bids rejected so far, with the biggest worth £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

Elsewhere, a new central midfielder to partner Kobbie Mainoo is wanted. Manuel Ugarte has emerged as the likeliest candidate to achieve that aim.

The PSG and Uruguay destroyer is open to joining United despite their lack of Champions League football. PSG hope to collect £51m from a move, though United believe a deal can be done for £45m.

The fifth arrival is expected to come in one of the full-back positions. Romano has repeatedly stated a new left-back will be signed, though TEAMtalk has learned the addition may actually come at right-back given who is about to leave…

Aaron Wan-Bissaka among impending exits

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is among six more Man Utd stars who could depart before the summer window slams shut.

The others whose exits are either being worked on or have been put up for sale are Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Facundo Pellistri.

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Wan-Bissaka for £15m and TEAMtalk has learned the 26-year-old is open to the move.

Man Utd must sell Wan-Bissaka this window or run the risk of losing the player for nothing when his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Casemiro is being lined up by sides in Saudi Arabia, while Fulham have seen a £30m bid rejected for McTominay,

Lindelof, Eriksen and Pellistri could all depart if suitable bids are lodged. The trio are all in the final year of their respective deals at Old Trafford.

