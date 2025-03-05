Man Utd pundits have given their verdicts on Chido Obi

Chido Obi has ‘definitely got a chance’ of becoming a top star for Manchester United in the future, according to two Old Trafford heroes.

Obi raised eyebrows last year when he swapped Arsenal for Man Utd, a path that has also been trodden by fellow rising star Ayden Heaven recently. Arsenal were particularly frustrated about Obi’s departure as he is viewed as a brilliant prospect, having scored 32 goals in just 21 appearances for their U18s side.

The centre-forward has continued smashing in the goals in United’s youth ranks and has been given opportunities by first-team boss Ruben Amorim in recent weeks due to a shortage of players.

Obi has looked lively during his first three outings for United’s senior team, though he has yet to score his first goal.

During an appearance on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube show Rio Presents, the former defender and Andy Cole discussed 17-year-old Obi’s future.

“When you’re raw and you’re 17, you have no fear. I looked at him yesterday… he’s definitely got a chance,” Cole said.

“My nephew worked with him and my nephew said, ‘Yeah man, he’s got a chance.'”

Ferdinand added: “He’s still rough around the edges and he should be. But what I don’t have any fear about is that he will get chances.

“Because I watched him play against my two boys and the way he played yesterday was exactly the same. He’s not in the game but the ball falls and he’s there.”

Obi’s latest cameo was against Fulham on Sunday. He replaced Rasmus Hojlund in the 68th minute after his fellow Dane had endured another tough day in front of goal.

The teenager gave Fulham’s centre-backs more work to do than Hojlund. He quickly forced a mistake from Calvin Bassey, who had previously had a comfortable afternoon.

DON’T MISS: Antony decides next move with Man Utd miles behind Real Betis in crucial area

Alan Shearer also praises Chido Obi

While on commentary for the game, Alan Shearer suggested Amorim should drop Hojlund and start giving Obi more game time.

“He’s been a real handful in there, you know,” the pundit said.

“He’s certainly offered a lot more than Hojlund has when he was on the pitch. He’s been a nuisance and tough to play against.

“I like what I see from Obi, I really do. He’s certainly given them a different option to play with.”

Man Utd news: Amorim replacements; conditions for striker signing

Meanwhile, sensational reports in Spain have claimed that United are already shortlisting possible replacements for Amorim.

World Cup winner Joachim Low is among the candidates in case INEOS pull the trigger on Amorim.

Even if Obi shines in the latter stages of the campaign, United are expected to bring in a top new striker this summer.

Benjamin Sesko is one option and it has been revealed that there is a release clause in his contract, rather than simply a gentlemen’s agreement.

QUIZ: Two clubs before