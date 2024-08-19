Manchester United have suffered a double transfer blow in one fell swoop after one possible departure fell through and a Premier League rival pinched one of their summer targets.

Man Utd have, largely, had a successful transfer window to date, securing statement signings such as Leny Yoro, 18, from Lille for £52m and fellow centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 25, from Bayern Munich for a fee that could rise to £42.8m.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee swapped Bologna for the Red Devils in a £36.5m deal, while Bayern right-back Noussair Mazraoui signed for an initial £12.8m.

However, they haven’t had it all their own way. They tried and failed to sign Joao Neves from Benfica, with the midfielder eventually joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite was the subject of multiple rejected bids from United and in the end he stayed put at Goodison Park; plus, their efforts to sign PSG’s Manuel Ugarte are proving difficult – but there may yet be a breakthrough in the end.

In a bid to fund their transfer war chest this summer, they sold Mason Greenwood to Marseille, Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham, and Willy Kambwala to Villarreal, among others.

They could be tempted into selling Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay and Antony if the right offer comes along, too.

McTominay, for instance, has been linked with Fulham, Napoli, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in recent weeks but for the time being, the Scotland international remains at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old had his best season to date in 2023/24 for United, scoring 10 times in 43 matches, but that may not be enough to convince the club to hold onto the academy product.

Man Utd suffer double blow

Fulham looked the most likely destination for McTominay but according to Fabrizio Romano, a move to Craven Cottage is now off.

Moreover, one of their midfield targets, Burnley’s Sander Berge, will not be heading to United, either.

That is because Fulham have agreed to pay £20m plus £5m in potential add-ons for the 26-year-old, reports The Athletic.

The report adds the Norway international and his agent Morten Wivestad are travelling to London for a medical on Tuesday.

Personal terms with the player are already in place, with the former Sheffield United man set to become Fulham’s fourth signing of the summer: along with Ryan Sessegnon, Jorge Cuena and Emile Smith Rowe.

Romano added that everything is set for Berge to leave Burnley for Fulham, and signed off with his customary, ‘Here we go’ catchphrase.

For now, it’s back to the drawing board for United.