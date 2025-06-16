Marcus Rashford has now been targeted by two more Prem clubs

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly willing to ‘accept a pay cut’ in order to secure a move to another Premier League outfit this summer, with ‘two teams to watch’ in the hunt for the Old Trafford star.

The England attacker is fully expected to quit the Red Devils during the summer transfer window after it became abundantly clear that he is no longer part of Ruben Amorim’s plans going forward.

It was initially hoped that the appointment of Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag would benefit Rashford‘s career. However, the two quickly fell out and the Man Utd attacker announced his intention to walk away from his boyhood club ahead of the opening of the January window.

That announcement came after the 27-year-old was ditched from United’s squad for the Manchester derby back in December, with Amorim criticising the forward and Alejandro Garnacho for their poor attitude and performances in training.

Rashford’s struggles and huge salary proved major stumbling blocks for Rashford when it came to securing a move to his preferred destination Barcelona in the new year.

Indeed, the pacy attacker ended up on loan at Aston Villa with an option to buy for around £40m. The move was largely viewed as a positive one, with Rashford scoring six goals and laying on four assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford catching the public eye again – in a good way – has led to more interest in his services, although his reported salary of between £300-325,000- a-week salary continues to cause problems.

But now a fresh report from Caught Offside states that Rashford is looking to resolve that issue by ‘accepting a pay cut’ amid interest from former loanees Villa and two more Premier League sides.

Premier League battle for Rashford escalates

While Rashford retains significant interest from clubs outside of England, the report states that remaining in the Premier League is still a distinct possibility – especially is his salary demands drop.

Indeed, Caught Offside adds: “Aston Villa remain open to signing Rashford permanently after his loan spell there in the second half of last season, but they look set to face competition for the England international’s signature.

“Tottenham and Newcastle are expected to be two names to watch in the Premier League, while sources also named Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Saudi Pro League clubs as likely suitors.

“Rashford is keen to leave Man United and sources high up in the industry believe he’d now accept a pay cut to seal a move away.”

Rashford is not the only top United star being tipped for an exit this summer, with the likes of Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund also on the market.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Garnacho’s future, stating: “Alejandro Garnacho’s priority is to stay in Premier League while he’s set to leave Man United this summer.

“Despite Bayer Leverkusen interest and Ten Hag’s appreciation, the deal looks complicated and Premier League is the player’s first choice.”

